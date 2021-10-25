Looking Glass Labs Launching Collaborative NFT Collection with Zaire Wade’s YNG DNA Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LG Labs” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement with YNG DNA – an American fashion label founded by Zaire Wade, the son of basketball superstar Dwayne Wade – in which LG Labs’ House of Kibaa (“HoK”) studio has produced a special 12-piece collection of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) to be distributed randomly among an assortment of NFTs bundled into virtual packages (“Packs”). All Packs will be issued under the YNG DNA brand and will become available for purchase at 10:00 am Pacific Time / 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday, October 25, 2021 via the following website: https://nfts.yng-dna.com/#/home .



Packs of NFTs offered by YNG DNA will be offered in two formats – a 10-card “Big Pack” and a 20-card “Huge Pack” formats priced at US$20 and US$40, respectively. Each Pack can contain virtual trading cards featuring artwork and photography by Sir Charles Media, Konda, HoK, and Lars Kommienezuspadt. A subset of NFT cards featuring photography showcasing the YNG DNA brand can also be included in the Packs, with collectible variants such as Youth, Throwback, Signature Series, and Blessings, as shown in the image from the YNG DNA website below. Further, a set of 12 rare NFTs produced by HoK known as YNG DNA Meta NFTs will be randomly distributed and entitle holders to a unique set of benefits that could include exclusive access to a physical merchandise collection and eligibility to use YNG DNA Meta NFTs in the HoK metaverse.

The rarest YNG DNA Meta NFT is a one-of-a-kind card of Zaire Wade that was produced exclusively by HoK, which will be redeemable by its holder for either (i) a live and interactive gameplay session involving the most recent NBA2K video game title and played against Zaire Wade; or (ii) a live game (played through digital teleconference) of the one-on-one basketball-based game known as H-O-R-S-E against Zaire Wade, with the option for the session to be professionally recorded and edited at no cost to the holder. In addition to the choice of either of these benefits, the holder of the one-of-one Zaire Wade YNG DNA Meta NFT will also be entitled to an HoK metaverse avatar to be made available in the future.

All YNG DNA Meta NFT benefits require redemption of the NFT on Polygon. Please refer to the YNG DNA NFTs Frequently Asked Questions page at https://nfts.yng-dna.com/#/faq to obtain more information about this requirement, as well as regarding various other aspects of the upcoming YNG DNA NFT drop.

HoK’s Genesis members are entitled to claim one Big Pack of YNG DNA NFT cards free of charge. Please contact HoK for more information if you are a Genesis member and wish to claim a Big Pack. Further information can be found on the HoK Discord channel, which can be accessed by clicking here: https://discord.com/invite/houseofkibaa

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LG Labs commented, “We have enjoyed a remarkable level of ongoing support from the HoK community, which is exemplified by our recent NFT offering of GenZeroes that sold out in just 37 minutes and generated a total of CA$6.2 million for the Company, as was previously announced. With sustained public interest in NFTs, we believe that HoK’s partnership with Zaire Wade and his YNG DNA brand is a brilliant opportunity to combine our respective strengths and bring YNG DNA into the HoK metaverse. The rarest YNG DNA Meta NFT offers a true once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for basketball fans to enjoy the game with Zaire Wade, the son of NBA legend Dwayne Wade. We believe this will be the first of many high-profile brand collaborations for HoK and we wish all participants in the YNG DNA NFT drop the very best of luck with their Pack purchases.”

Disclaimer Regarding Zaire Wade NFT Benefit Redemption

Fulfillment of any of the aforementioned benefits is facilitated by Electric Token under its own agreement with YNG DNA. LG Labs does not have any role in the fulfillment of either benefit and cannot be held responsible in the event of a dispute.

Corporate Update

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carl Chow to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Chow served on the board of directors for a Singapore domiciled company, Interact Investments Inc., from 2010 to 2015 and held a position as an Investor Relations senior manager for NewAge Financing Limited, from 2006 until 2009. His role and responsibilities were composed of liaising with start-up companies and locating strategic Venture Capital funding. Mr. Chow completed a diploma in Financial Management from the British Columbia Institution of Technology. LG Labs also announces the resignation of Mr. Troy Grant from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Grant for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital agency specializing in non-fungible token (“NFT”) architecture, immersive extended reality (“XR”) metaverse design and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa (“HoK”), is a digital studio at the forefront of technologies in the blockchain, NFT and XR metaverse sectors. HoK designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

