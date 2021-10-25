Global Auditing Services Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, End-user, Type, Service Line and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Auditing Services Market (2021-2026) by Product, End User, Type, Service Line, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Auditing Services Market is estimated to be USD 226.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 321.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%.



Market Dynamics



There will be an upsurge incorporate action, such as mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs) as the economy improves from the COVID-19 virus and nations continue operations, which may stimulate progress for business facilities. Trade commission and amplified guidelines from the sanctuaries, growing rigorous government policies regarding revelation & reporting of financial details will lead to a rise in demand from audit services. One of the significant trends in the auditing services market is market amalgamation. To broaden its service line or enhance its existing auditing services, many auditing firms have purchased global accounting organizations.



The crucial factor likely to restrain the growth of the global market is the absence of awareness among people regarding financial auditing services. Throughout various industries, the growing likings towards automation or Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an additional factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the focus market over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation



The Global Auditing Services Market is segmented further based on Product, End User, Type, Service Line, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified as the annual audit, capital verification audit, statutory audit company audit, and others. Amongst all, the company audit segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By End User, the market is classified as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecom, government, institutions, and others. Amongst all, the IT & telecom segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Type, the market is classified as external audit & internal audit. Amongst the two, the internal audit segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Service Line, the market is classified as advisory & consulting, compliance audit, financial audits, forensic adult services, information system audit, process audit services, tax audit services, and others. Amongst all, the information system audit segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments



1. Deloitte Launches its Tax Transformation Trends Survey, which involved more than 300 tax and finance executives globally. - 25th May 2021.

2. PwC Launches Solution Supporting Audit Of Cryptocurrency. - 20th Jun 2019.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are KPMG International Limited, Grant Thornton LLP., Crowe Horwath LLP., A.T Kearney, Armanino LLP, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Auditing Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using the Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Corporate Spending on Financial Auditing and Recording

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Auditing Services Across Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding the Financial Auditing Services

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Digital Technical Innovations in Audition Services

4.3.2 Emerging Investment in Research & Development Activity

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Shifting Towards Automation or AI Across Various Industries

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Auditing Services Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Annual Audit

6.3 Capital Verification Audit

6.4 Statutory Audit

6.5 Company Audit

6.6 Others



7 Global Auditing Services Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Manufacturing

7.4 Healthcare

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.6 Government

7.7 Institutions

7.8 Others



8 Global Auditing Services Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 External Audit

8.3 Internal Audit



9 Global Auditing Services Market, By Service Line

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Advisory & Consulting

9.3 Compliance Audit

9.4 Financial Audits

9.5 Forensic Adult Services

9.6 Information System Audit

9.7 Process Audit Services

9.8 Tax Audit Services

9.9 Others



10 Global Auditing Services Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.3.3 Chile

10.3.4 Colombia

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Netherlands

10.4.7 Sweden

10.4.8 Russia

10.4.9 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Sri Lanka

10.5.9 Thailand

10.5.10 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle-East and Africa

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 A.T Kearney

12.2 Armanino LLP

12.3 Baker Tilly US

12.4 CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann

12.5 CPAs & Consultants

12.6 Crowe Horwath LLP

12.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd

12.8 Ernst & Young Global Limited

12.9 Grant Thornton LLP

12.10 Healy Consultants Group PLC

12.11 KPMG International Limited

12.12 Maxim Audit and Consultants

12.13 Moore Stephens International Limited

12.14 Nexia International Limited

12.15 Petruska & Co., Inc

12.16 Protiviti India Member Pvt Ltd

12.17 PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) LLP

12.18 RSM International Association

12.19 Schooley Mitchell



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1hl104