Reporting of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities

Announcement no. 17 2021

Copenhagen – 25 October 2021– Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.

Major shareholders AD.ANDCO ApS controlled by Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen, Chairman of the Board of Agillic, has on 21 October 2021 sold 75,000 shares to Strategic Investments A/S at a price of DKK 24.60 corresponding to DKK 1,845,000 in total.

Major shareholder DICO ApS controlled by Mikael Konnerup, Board member of Agillic, has on 21 October 2021 sold 75,000 shares to Strategic Investments A/S at a price of DKK 24.60 corresponding to DKK 1,845,000 in total.

Lohmann Holding II ApS controlled by Jesper Lohmann, Board member of Agillic, has on 21 October 2021 sold 7,500 shares at an average price of DKK 24.60 corresponding to DKK 184,500 in total.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Carit Jacques Andersen, Interim CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 20 23 09 70

carit.andersen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Gammel Strand 40, 2., 1202 København K

Denmark

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 22 October 2021.

