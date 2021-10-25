New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177531/?utm_source=GNW

The global food emulsifiers market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2020 to $2.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The food emulsifiers market consists of sales of food emulsifier products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is used as surface-active agents that act as a boundary between two insoluble fluids, such as water and oil, enabling them to be blended into stable emulsions. Food emulsifiers are added in bread, salad, dressings, sauces, ice creams, puddings, and various other food items to reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation.



The main types of food emulsifiers are lecithin, monoglyceride, diglyceride, and derivatives, sorbitan ester, polyglycerol ester, and others.Lecithin is used in food applications as a lubricant, aerating agent, and viscosity transformer.



The lecithin emulsifier’s molecular structure makes it a good emulsifier for the interaction of water and oil.The food emulsifiers are either natural or synthetic and are available in different forms such as fine powder, hydrate.



Food emulsifiers are used in various applications such as dairy and frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry and seafood, beverage, confectionery, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the food emulsifiers market in 2020.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Food emulsifier manufacturers are using clear emulsion technology for safe and allergen-free emulsification of food products including beverages, nootropics, edibles, nutraceuticals, and topical.Clear emulsion technology features multiple benefits for food product developers including stability, safety, bioavailability, homogeneity, seamless integration, and others.



For instance, in 2020, US-based water-soluble emulsion technology company, SORSE Technology developed SORSE Clear, a clear emulsion with a minimal sensory profile that is made with allergen-free and vegan-friendly ingredients.



In December 2019, RPM International Inc., a US-based manufacturer of specialty sealants, coatings, and building materials acquired Profile Food Ingredients, LLC through its edible coatings business, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. will be able to grow its sales of specialty ingredients in the food industry and expand its international market. Profile Food Ingredients, LLC is a US-based manufacturer of dry stabilizers and emulsifier blends for the food industry.



The increasing demand for packaged and convenience food across the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of the food emulsification market.Food emulsifiers are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent microbial spoilage.



Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population worldwide, and the spread of coronavirus pandemic.For instance, according to an Assocham (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) survey conducted in 2020, roughly 79% of Indian households prefer instant food due to lack of time.



Therefore, the increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is expected to drive the growth of the food emulsifiers market in the coming years.



The countries covered in the food emulsifiers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



