USI Affinity Expands Partnership With CNA to Provide Lawyers’ Professional Liability Insurance to Attorneys and Law Firms in Connecticut and Rhode Island

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity today announced an expanded partnership with CNA, effective January 1, 2022, to provide a comprehensive Lawyers' Professional Liability insurance offering for attorneys and law firms in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Together, USI Affinity and CNA will bring a premier marketing team with industry-leading expertise and resources to deliver insurance products and services for small and large law firms.



Commenting on the announcement, CNA’s Vice President of Underwriting, Mike Furlong, stated: "USI Affinity is one of the largest and most respected specialty brokers and program managers in the Lawyers' Professional Liability insurance marketplace. Our decision to enhance our offering, improve our rates and bring it to market with USI Affinity demonstrates our focus upon excellence in our offering to attorneys and law firms.*”



USI Affinity’s Senior Vice President and Professional Liability Practice Leader, Mike Mooney, added: “By expanding our partnership with CNA, we are increasing USI Affinity’s ability to offer a superior Lawyers’ Professional Liability product to additional geographic locations. As a market leader focused on providing competitive and comprehensive insurance solutions to attorneys, we are pleased about the opportunity to bring an enhanced policy form and new rates to attorneys and law firms in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Our fundamental approach has always been based upon the ability to help lawyers and law firms mitigate risk and protect their billable hours. By partnering with CNA, we are committed to delivering this approach to Connecticut and Rhode Island lawyers.”



*Rates, limits and coverage may vary based upon state and area of practice. Coverage is contingent upon approval of an application.



About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed, and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, please visit www.usiaffinity.com.



About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. With more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

###