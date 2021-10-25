Global sandwich panel market size to record 6% CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, worldwide sandwich panel market is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 6% over 2021-2027, attributable to rising demand for PVDF-based aluminum composite panels and expanding cold storage applications for structural insulated panels.

The document also lists out the challenges faced by the industry and suggest potential solutions to tackle them. It also recognizes top revenue generating aspects and helps businesses explore current as well as untapped market opportunities to boost their income flow.

Lastly, it provides a systematic presentation of the competitive landscape of the domain, elaborating on the major companies and the winning strategies adopted by them.

Citing an instance, cold storage construction and development has increased in China, primarily in fruit & vegetable growing areas and vegetable bases in the suburbs of large and medium-sized cities, such as Shanghai, and provinces, such as Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Hubei, and Henan.

As per a government announcement issued in February 2019, China intends to improve cold storage and logistic facilities for agricultural goods during the next four years. Further, the European Cold Storage and Logistics Group (ECSLA) cites that the association comprises of 370 companies across Europe that manage 1,240 cold storage facilities with a total capacity of 60 million cubic meters of chilled and frozen storage.

For the unversed, sandwich panels are manufactured by mixing layers of covering metals with insulating chemicals and binding agents to create constructions or building materials. Three layers consist of a low-density core and a thin skin layer attached to both sides.

These panels can protect the inside from noise, harsh weather, and unexpectedly bursting fires. They are efficient insulation and temperature control solutions that are also attractive. These panels are used in a number of applications due to their durability, structural integrity, and exceptional insulating characteristics.

Speaking of factors restraining global sandwich panels industry expansion, negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and low fire performance of some panels are anticipated to act as major challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Regional landscape outlook

Seasoned analysts cite that North America is expected to emerge as a key avenue for market players in the coming years, on account of flourishing construction sector in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific industry is projected to record significant growth over the next six years, with China at the forefront. The country boasts of the largest economy in terms of gross domestic product and has a robust growth rate.

Global Sandwich Panel Market by Core Material (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane (PUR)

Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

Others

Global Sandwich Panel Market by Skin Material (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Fiberglass Reinforced Panel (FRP)

Steel

Aluminum

Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (CFRT)

Others

Global Sandwich Panel Market by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Insulated Panels

Roof Panels

Wall Panels

Others

Worldwide Sandwich Panel Industry by End Use Scope (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Institutional and Infrastructure

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Sandwich Panel Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Sandwich Panel Market Key Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Safal Group

Kingspan Group plc

Assan Panel Industry and Trade Inc.

Rautaruukki Corporation

Italpannelli S.R.L.

Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Dana Group of Companies

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Building Components Solutions LLC

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Sandwich Panels Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Sandwich Panels Market, by Core Material, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Sandwich Panels Market, by Skin Material, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Sandwich Panels Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Sandwich Panels Market, by End use sectors, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Sandwich Panels Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Sandwich Panels Market Dynamics

3.1. Sandwich Panels Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for PVDF-based aluminium composite panels

3.1.1.2. Growing cold storage applications of structural insulated panels

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

3.1.2.2. Fire performance of some sandwich panels

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Rise in infrastructural projects

Chapter 4. Global Sandwich Panels Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Sandwich Panels Market, by Core Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Sandwich Panels Market by Core Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Core Material 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Sandwich Panels Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Polyurethane (PUR)

5.4.2. Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

5.4.3. Mineral Wool

5.4.4. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

5.4.5. Other Core Materials

Chapter 6. Global Sandwich Panels Market, by Skin Material

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Sandwich Panels Market by Skin Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Skin Material 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Sandwich Panels Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (CFRT)

6.4.2. Fiberglass Reinforced Panel (FRP)

6.4.3. Aluminum

6.4.4. Steel

6.4.5. Other Skin Materials

Chapter 7. Global Sandwich Panels Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Sandwich Panels Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Sandwich Panels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Wall Panels

7.4.2. Roof Panels

7.4.3. Insulated Panels

7.4.4. Other Applications

Chapter 8. Global Sandwich Panels Market, by End Use Sector

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Sandwich Panels Market by End Use Sector, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use Sector 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Sandwich Panels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Residential

8.4.2. Commercial

8.4.3. Industrial

8.4.4. Institutional and Infrastructure

Chapter 9. Global Sandwich Panels Market, Regional Analysis

