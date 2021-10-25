MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 18 October to 22 October 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,700
|179.48
|1,023,012
|18. oktober 2021
19. oktober 2021
20. oktober 2021
21. oktober 2021
22. oktober 2021
|600
600
600
600
600
|202.92
203.67
210.00
206.75
204.83
|121,752
122,202
126,000
124,050
122,898
|Accumulated under the programme
|8,700
|1,693,914
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 18 October to 22 October 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 83,700 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,075% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
