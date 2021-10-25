Global Uncooled IR Imaging Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Key Analysis and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uncooled IR Imaging Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Uncooled IR Imaging from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Uncooled IR Imaging as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Types Segment:
- Fixed
- Portable
Companies Covered:
- Xenics
- Cantronic Systems
- BAE Systems
- FLIR Systems
- DS Photonics
- Teledyne DALSA
- Fraunhofer IMS
- Irvine Sensors
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Uncooled Ir Imaging by Region
8.2 Import of Uncooled Ir Imaging by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Uncooled Ir Imaging Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size
9.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Uncooled Ir Imaging Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size
10.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Uncooled Ir Imaging Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size
11.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Uncooled Ir Imaging Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size
12.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Uncooled Ir Imaging Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size
13.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Uncooled Ir Imaging Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size
14.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Uncooled Ir Imaging Market Size Forecast
15.2 Uncooled Ir Imaging Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Xenics
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Xenics
16.1.4 Xenics Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Cantronic Systems
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Cantronic Systems
16.2.4 Cantronic Systems Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Bae Systems
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Bae Systems
16.3.4 Bae Systems Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Flir Systems
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Flir Systems
16.4.4 Flir Systems Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Ds Photonics
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Ds Photonics
16.5.4 Ds Photonics Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Teledyne Dalsa
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Teledyne Dalsa
16.6.4 Teledyne Dalsa Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Fraunhofer Ims
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Fraunhofer Ims
16.7.4 Fraunhofer Ims Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Irvine Sensors
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Uncooled Ir Imaging Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Irvine Sensors
16.8.4 Irvine Sensors Uncooled Ir Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dz19n