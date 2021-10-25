Medical Electrodes Market by Product, Technology, Application, Usage and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Electrodes Market by Product [Diagnostic Electrodes (ECG, EEG, EMG), Therapeutic Electrodes (Defibrillator, Pacemaker)], Technology (Wet, Dry, Needle), Application (Neurophysiology, IOM), Usage (Disposable, Reusable), - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical electrode market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Medical electrodes are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare institutions. Growth in the medical electrodes market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of target diseases, increasing investments in research, and growing preference for home and ambulatory healthcare services.

Diagnostic medical electrodes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on products, the medical electrodes market is segmented into diagnostic medical electrodes and therapeutic medical electrodes. In 2020, the diagnostic medical electrodes segment accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. The large share and growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising emphasis on preventive medicine, increasing awareness of healthcare among people, and an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases.

Disposable medical electrodes segment to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on usability, medical electrodes are categorized into disposable electrodes and reusable electrodes. In 2020, the disposable electrodes segment dominated the medical electrodes market. This segment is also expected to register a higher growth rate than the reusable electrodes segment during the forecast period. The large share of the disposable electrodes segment is attributed to the growing adoption of disposable electrodes owing to its low risk of cross-contamination and cost-effectiveness.

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the medical electrodes market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical electrodes market. North America is the largest market for medical electrodes. Factors such as the high prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases and increasing product innovation in the region are driving the growth of the North American market. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiac and neurological diseases, growth in the aging population, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing focus of major players on enhancing their presence in emerging Asia Pacific countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Electrodes Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Electrodes Market, by Diagnostic Medical Electrodes & Country (2021)

4.3 Medical Electrodes Market, by Product, 2021-2026

4.4 Medical Electrodes Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 The Rising Incidence of Neurological & Cardiovascular Disorders

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Research for Medical Devices

5.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Home & Ambulatory Care Services

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 FDA

5.3.2 European Regulations

5.3.3 Other Countries

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Electrodes Market

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Medical Electrodes Ecosystem

5.11.1 Role in Ecosystem

5.12 Ycc Shift

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Medical Electrodes Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Medical Electrodes

6.2.1 Electrocardiography (Ecg) Electrodes

6.2.1.1 The Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive Market Growth for Ecg Electrodes

6.2.2 Electroencephalography (Eeg) Electrodes

6.2.2.1 Eeg Electrodes Help in Monitoring Seizure Disorders and Other Brain Conditions

6.2.3 Electromyography (Emg) Electrodes

6.2.3.1 Increasing Incidences of Neuromuscular Disorders to Drive the Market Growth

6.2.4 Other Diagnostic Electrodes

6.3 Therapeutic Medical Electrodes

6.3.1 Defibrillator Electrodes

6.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of CVD to Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.3.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Electrodes

6.3.2.1 Low Cost and Ease of Use to Support the Market Growth for this Segment

6.3.3 Electrosurgical Electrodes

6.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Drive the Market Growth

6.3.4 Pacemaker Electrodes

6.3.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth for Pacemaker Electrodes

6.3.5 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Electrodes

6.3.5.1 NMES Electrodes Are Largely Used in the Field of Neurorehabilitation

6.3.6 Other Therapeutic Electrodes

7 Medical Electrodes Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wet Electrodes

7.2.1 Wet Electrodes Offer High-Quality Signal Recording

7.3 Dry Electrodes

7.3.1 Technological Advancements in Dry Electrodes Provide Better Patient Comfort

7.4 Needle Electrodes

7.4.1 Needle Electrodes Are Less Susceptible to Movement Errors

8 Medical Electrodes Market, by Usability

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Disposable Medical Electrodes

8.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Hais to Drive the Market Growth of this Segment

8.3 Reusable Medical Electrodes

8.3.1 The High Maintenance Cost of Reusable Electrodes Limits Adoption

9 Medical Electrodes Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cardiology

9.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

9.3 Neurophysiology

9.3.1 The Growing Prevalence of Brain Disorders to Support Market Growth for this Segment

9.4 Sleep Disorders

9.4.1 Growing Incidence of Sleep Disorders to Drive the Growth of this Segment

9.5 Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)

9.5.1 Iom Helps Reduce the Risk of Neurological Deficits

9.6 Surgical Applications

9.6.1 Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Market Growth for Surgical Applications

9.7 Other Applications

10 Medical Electrodes Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.3.1 Stars

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive Players

11.3.4 Participants

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant: SMEs/Start-Ups

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Deals

11.5.2 Product Launches

11.5.3 Other Developments

11.6 Company Product Footprint

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Cardinal Health

12.1.2 3M

12.1.3 Zoll Medical Corporation (Part of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

12.1.4 Medtronic

12.1.5 Ambu A/S.

12.1.6 Natus Medical Incorporated

12.1.7 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

12.1.8 Conmed Corporation

12.1.9 Compumedics Limited

12.1.10 Cognionics, Inc.

12.1.11 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

12.1.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.1.13 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.1.14 Rhythmlink International, LLC

12.1.15 Nissha Medical Technologies (Subsidiary of Nissha Co. Ltd)

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.2.2 Comepa

12.2.3 EMed

12.2.4 G.Tec Medical Engineering Gmbh

12.2.5 Medico Electrodes International Ltd.

12.2.6 Tz Medical

12.2.7 Somnomedicsgmbh

12.2.8 R&D Medical Products

12.2.9 Medline Industries, Inc.

12.2.10 Wellmmlen Healthcare Tech. (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m721mn