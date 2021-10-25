New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177377/?utm_source=GNW

COVID-19 had a different impact on different industries. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic showed a strong impact on the antibody drug conjugates market because activities within hospital and healthcare services were significantly reduced due to social distancing and lockdown measures taken by governments across the world. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global economy and showed a huge impact on the operational activities of general hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients and the supply chain of ADCs across the world. According to an article published by the American Cancer Society in 2021, there was a 52% decline in the diagnosis of breast cancer, whereas a 25% decline in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in March and April 2020, as compared to January and February 2020. Due to the decrease in the diagnosis of cancer incidences, the ADC market suffered a downfall.



Moreover, the major factors responsible for the growth of the antibody drug conjugates market include the growing prevalence of cancer, increasing geriatric population, and increasing R&D activities for the development of novel therapeutics.



ADCs are the anticancer drugs that offer one of the fastest-growing treatments to cancer patients, having the capacity to exploit the specificity of monoclonal antibodies toward targeted antigens for the release of potential cytotoxic drugs, with increased activity and decrease in toxicity as compared to chemotherapies. ADCs use antibodies as a vehicle to deliver high potential cytotoxic drug molecules to the specific tumor-related antigens for cancer treatment. Recent advancements in ADC technology are witnessed by the approval of 10 ADCs, including Adcetris and Kadcyla specific for Cd30 and HER2 antigen sites, respectively.



According to Globocan Data 2020, 50% of people having cancer are aged 65 and over, and this figure is expected to double by 2040. According to the World Population Ageing article published in 2019, the share of the population aged over 65 will reach close to 16% across the globe by 2050. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2050, 80% of older people will be living in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. An aging population will have profound consequences for health systems.



The cleavable linker is one of the types of ADC linkers, which has the capacity to be cleaved by environmental factors, such as pH and redox potential and lysosomal enzymes. The different types of cleavable linkers used are pH-sensitive linker (hydrazone), glutathione sensitive linker (SPDB), and protease-sensitive linker (valine citrulline).



Non-cleavable linkers consist of stable bonds that resist proteolytic degradation and provide higher stability than cleavable linkers. The system of activity of non-cleavable linkers depends on the molecularity of the ADC complex followed by the breakdown of the mAb component in the lysosome, bringing about the release of a cytotoxic medication that kills tumor cells.



However, the stringent government regulations and high cost of procedures, and lack of funds are expected to pull back the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Breast Cancer Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



According to an article published in 2020 by OncLive, in 2019, approximately 15.2% of cases in the United States were found to be breast cancer incidence of all types of a new cancer diagnosis. According to Globocan Data 2020, cancer incidence is expected to increase from 19.3 million in 2020 to 30.2 million people in 2040 worldwide, whereas breast cancer incidences are expected to grow from 2.26 million people in 2020 to 3.19 million in 2040.



Initially, HER2-positive breast cancer was associated with a high rate of reoccurrence and less rate of survival. According to an article published in 2020 by Genetherapy Genetic Medicine, of all the incidences of breast cancer, HER2-positive breast cancer accounts for almost 15%. This article also says that the estimated 5-year survival rates are 83% for hormone receptor-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer and 89% for hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive breast cancer. With the availability of trastuzumab and other specific HER2 antigen-targeted therapies, there have been improved outcomes for this type of cancer treatment. Additionally, in March 2021, Pyxis Oncology and Pfizer entered an agreement for the development and commercialization of two ADC candidates, PYX-201 and PYX-203for, to improve the survival rate.



Moreover, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. ADC had shown promising results for heavily pretreated disease, CNS metastases, and a targeted approach for CD30 and HER2 positive breast cancer treatment. ADCs comprise of a recombinant monoclonal antibody microscopically bound to a cytotoxic drug or payload with a manufactured linker, and they join the antibody’s high explicitness for an objective with the chemotherapy drug’s cytotoxicity. Thirteen HER2-designated ADCs tie to the HER2 antigen site on the disease cell surface and are internalized by the cell, after which the cytotoxic medication segment is delivered intracellularly and applies its antitumor impact. ADCs may likewise be intended to invigorate the release of medication from the objective cell into the extracellular space, which kills encompassing and observer cells that might possibly communicate the objective antigen. The increasing R&D for breast cancer treatment and improving the survival rate drive the market growth for the antibody drug conjugates market.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is the most COVID-influenced area across the world. Because of the flare-up of COVID-19, the market is expected to face slight difficulty in attributing to the postponement in diagnosis, drug deficiencies, and others. The antibody drug conjugate market in North America is exceptionally competitive due to the presence of an enormous level of market players.



North America is expected to control the worldwide market rapidly because of the expanding multiplication of technologically innovative technologies in the countries of the region such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is a very developed region as far as clinical information, and the utilization of ADCs is considered and makes up the vast majority of the established market. For instance, in April 2021, Pfizer acquired Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop antibody drug conjugates and several other therapies for cancer. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast time because of the COVID-19 flare in Wuhan Province in China and further adjoining nations.



According to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, in the United States, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer have been diagnosed among women. Likewise, 48,530 instances of in situ breast cancer have been analyzed among ladies, and the quantity of malignant breast cases is expected to grow during the forecast period. Additionally, North America is found to hold a significant share of the antibody drug conjugates market, and it is relied upon to show a similar pattern over the forecast time frame, without huge variances. The rising prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the region are expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The antibody-drug conjugates market is moderately competitive and consists of many players. Companies, like Seagen Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., Mersana Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sorrento Therapeutics, and AbbVie Inc. are key players in the market. The major players are involved in strategic alliances, such as acquisitions, collaborations, and R&D activities, to secure their position in the global market.



