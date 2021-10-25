KERING - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 18 to 22, 2021

Paris, FRANCE

 

Paris, October 25, 2021,

 

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

 

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 18 to 22, 2021:

 

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market

(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/10/2021 FR0000121485 6 348 648,5071 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/10/2021 FR0000121485 4 359 650,0809 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/10/2021 FR0000121485 141 650,2234 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 631,4849 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/10/2021 FR0000121485 9 417 644,2266 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/10/2021 FR0000121485 55 641,4091 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/10/2021 FR0000121485 28 641,1571 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/10/2021 FR0000121485 5 500 647,6298 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/10/2021 FR0000121485 250 646,3540 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/10/2021 FR0000121485 69 646,4971 TQEX
      TOTAL 45 667 640,3778  

 

 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/14f5f6de78b1bc77/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-18-to-22-2021.pdf

 

Contact

 

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com

Julien Brosillon                      +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

 

 

