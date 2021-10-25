KERING - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 18 to 22, 2021

English French

Paris, October 25, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 18 to 22, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 18/10/2021 FR0000121485 6 348 648,5071 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/10/2021 FR0000121485 4 359 650,0809 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 19/10/2021 FR0000121485 141 650,2234 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 20/10/2021 FR0000121485 19 500 631,4849 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/10/2021 FR0000121485 9 417 644,2266 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/10/2021 FR0000121485 55 641,4091 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 21/10/2021 FR0000121485 28 641,1571 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/10/2021 FR0000121485 5 500 647,6298 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/10/2021 FR0000121485 250 646,3540 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 22/10/2021 FR0000121485 69 646,4971 TQEX TOTAL 45 667 640,3778

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/14f5f6de78b1bc77/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-18-to-22-2021.pdf

