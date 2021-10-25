ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes US$400,000 Investment into Liquid Marketplace Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that it has invested US$400,000 to acquire 1,600,000 common shares of Liquid Marketplace Inc. (“Liquid Marketplace”).



With this recent investment, the Company now holds a total of 3,100,000 common shares in Liquid Marketplace at a total cost of US$550,000. Liquid Marketplace is a private company that tokenizes collectible trading cards and unlocks the potential for co-ownership to its users. Liquid Marketplace has created a secondary marketplace where users can trade their ownership amongst each other with instant settlement on trades.

“We are thrilled to have ThreeD Capital in each of our financings to date, including this current round,” commented Ryan Bahadori, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Marketplace Inc. “Our aim is to make Liquid Marketplace a household name. With this additional capital, we are excited to continue to execute on our growth strategy as we work towards establishing ourselves as a leader in the Co-Ownership space by leveraging our partnerships with some of the biggest names around the world. At Liquid Marketplace, we firmly believe that through fractional ownership, nothing is unobtainable,” added Mr. Bahadori.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ThreeD commented, “We are very excited to increase our holdings in Liquid Marketplace and believe this is a revolutionary company that solves a liquidity problem with collectibles. The secure and reliable platform used by Liquid Marketplace offers a new way of owning, trading, and liquidating collectible assets by creating a new marketplace for users of all demographics to access and take advantage of.”

About Liquid Marketplace Inc.

Liquid Marketplace Inc. provides a platform for users with the opportunity to purchase, collect, exchange, and sell fractional ownership interest in rare collectibles. The platform allows for co-ownership of valuables that traditionally users had no exposure to. For more information visit www.liquidmarketplace.io

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Jakson Inwentash

Vice President Investments

jinwentash@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



