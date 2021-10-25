Sharonview Federal Credit Union Sponsors College Athletics

Indian Land, S.C., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost that cherished time of the year in the Carolinas: basketball season. Sharonview Federal Credit Union is excited to sponsor men’s basketball at three universities in the Carolinas. Partnering with Sharonview, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, are the UNC Charlotte 49ers, Furman University Paladins and Wofford College Terriers.

The partnerships include the men’s basketball programs at each of the three universities. Each sponsorship includes:

• Free tickets. Sharonview will offer its members free tickets to all home games. Registration for tickets is available at sharonview.org/collegesports. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

• Family fun. Specifically, there’s the Tipoff Kid program for each athletic program’s respective home games. Each home game will feature one lucky child, between the ages of 5 and 12, who is registered and pre-selected to be the Tipoff Kid. The Tipoff Kids get to present referees with the game ball for the tip-off.

Each Tipoff Kid and their families will be treated to four tickets to the game and accompanying hospitality passes. In addition to the on-the-court fun, a video message about Sharonview, featuring that game’s Kid, will be played for the fans in attendance.

Sharonview is proud to sponsor local collegiate athletic programs and looks forward to supporting these home teams throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Go 49ers, Paladins and Terriers!

Sharonview began its partnership with the 49ers in 2016. It added the Paladins and Terriers to its sponsorship roster in 2020, but the pandemic halted athletic events. While Sharonview hopes these teams – and teams everywhere – are able to play the entire season, it will keep members and employees updated of any changes that might arise due to the pandemic.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration.