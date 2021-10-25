First Advantage to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on November 8

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, will issue its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 8, 2021 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 313-2269 (domestic) or (470) 495-9550 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage third quarter 2021 earnings call or provide the conference code 8697546. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

