American Oncology Network In-House Specialty Pharmacy Earns Third Accreditation

Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in-house specialty pharmacy is pleased to announce their recent accreditations by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for specialty pharmacy practice and for digital pharmacy practice. Already accredited with ACHC (Accreditation Commission for Health Care) and URAC (Utilization Review Accreditation Commission), the addition of the NABP accreditation makes three pharmacy accreditations in total, well above industry standards.

AON Sr. Pharmacy Director Douglas Braun, CSP, PharmD, RPh said, “Specialty pharmacies are in the care management business and the evolving role of specialty pharmacies in serving patients with complex, chronic diseases is critical to improving patient outcomes.”

NABP’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation signifies to patients, payers, and providers that the pharmacy organization is recognized for providing an advanced level of pharmacy services and disease management for patients taking medications that require special handling, storage and distribution requirements. Specialty pharmacies coordinate patient education, promote adherence and ensure appropriate medication use.

NABP’s Digital Pharmacy Accreditation signifies the pharmacy organization is recognized for its commitment to quality health care and safe pharmacy practices over the internet. The thorough review process included an on-site survey and the website was verified to review the pharmacy’s online presence and medication-related websites to ensure that they are properly licensed and follow applicable laws and business best practices.

This voluntary accreditation process demonstrates compliance to a comprehensive set of practice standards and evaluated the pharmacy on practice management, patient care services, and quality improvement. “NABP congratulates the AON Pharmacy on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By earning Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to quality health care and patient safety, that improve overall health outcomes.”

“Specialty pharmacies that achieve accreditation demonstrate the highest value in delivering enhanced clinical services,” added AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “Many will attempt for dual accreditation but very few achieve triple accreditation, so we are very proud of this accomplishment.”

AON Chief Pharmacy & Procurement Officer James Gilmore stated, “Obtaining accreditation from three different governing bodies demonstrates AON’s commitment to excellence and our ability to provide superior care to our patients.”

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP.pharmacy.com)

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 102 physicians and 75 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 17 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.