Ascension provides a positive update on its intellectual property portfolio

- Key patents granted by the European Patent Office -

LONDON, October 25, Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercialising nanolipid technologies for unmet medical needs, is pleased to announce that it has had two patents granted by the European Patent Office, expanding the utility of its important consumer healthcare technology platforms.

Patent EP 3316856 concerns the use of blends of lipid vesicles to which active molecules are attached. The vesicles are similar to Ascension’s market disrupting Sequessome Technology that is used in the unique biolubricating Flexiseq gel, but have additional functionality via the active molecules. The vesicles aid the deeper penetration of these molecules. Where it is not chemically possible to attach the active molecule to a vesicle, Patent EP 3316857 may be applied, which concerns the concept of using the passage of Sequessome vesicles into the skin to drag such molecules, which are free in the formulation, along with them, again enabling the deeper penetration of the active molecules. Formulations and vesicles carrying different molecules can be blended together to create topical formulations for a variety of medical and cosmetic conditions.

Richard Garraway, Director of Intellectual Property and Strategy Development noted: “Having already had patents granted for one or both in the US, Mexico, Japan and Eurasia, we are delighted these patents have now also been granted in Europe. The additional functionality enabled by them provides a new pipeline of opportunity and applications for Ascension’s Consumer Health portfolio.”

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Ascension continues to build value based upon the strength of its nanolipid platforms, both in its clinical stage haemophilia programmes and in marketed products such as Flexiseq, which is based on the technologies in these patents. These grants are further proof of the extraordinary science supporting all of our products and programmes.”

For further information please contact:

Ascension Healthcare plc

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer



Tel: +44 (0)20 7291 5400

info@ascension.co.uk Consilium Strategic Communications

(European Media and Investor Enquiries)

Lindsey Neville, Ashley Tapp



Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

ascension@consilium-comms.com









About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis.

The Company has three products in clinical or pre-clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis sufferers.

For more information please visit: www.ascension.co.uk/