U.S. Postal Service Bans Mailing of Vaping Products, LSO Continues Deliveries in Their Region

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel delivery company Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is welcoming sellers of vaping products who have previously used the U.S. Postal Service prior to the October 21 ban. The ban effectively ends delivery of vaping products to consumers through the U.S. mail. This new U.S. Postal Service rule includes no exceptions for residential delivery of either nicotine or cannabis vaping products (except within Alaska and Hawaii).

Major shippers and other regional parcel delivery carriers also refuse to ship vaping products, meaning consumers and businesses have few options. LSO is a significant parcel delivery provider to the e-commerce industry because of better service, lower rates and more flexibility as compared to the national parcel delivery companies. The LSO service area covers ~13% of the U.S. population and e-commerce orders in the USA. The company believes that delivering vaping product orders to homes is not that different from e-commerce orders consisting of apparel, health & beauty, food products, wine, household goods and thousands of other products across a wide range of merchants. LSO works from the premise that vaping products are legal and in demand and that delivery companies exist only to meet consumers' needs.

"I find it puzzling why other carriers have chosen not to support the vaping market," says Richard Metzler, Chief Executive Officer of LSO. "Every day, LSO and many other carriers perform deliveries for wine sellers. The parcel carrier requirements related to adult signature for wine are like vaping products. That is why it is such a head-scratcher for me that these companies are treating vaping so differently since they, too, sell a legal product. Who knows? Maybe they will ban wine deliveries next."

Working from 2020 federal legislation that primarily targeted the mailing of nicotine vaping devices, the Postal Service has taken a "to the letter" interpretation of the law, meaning that cannabis and hemp vapes fall in the banned category. The law spells out limits on "electronic nicotine delivery systems," or ENDS, defining it as "any electronic device that, through an aerosolized solution, delivers nicotine, flavor, or any other substance to the user inhaling from the device."

There are limited exemptions. Businesses can apply for permission to mail to other businesses but not directly to consumers. The timetable for approval of those B2B applications is unclear. Private individuals can mail a limited number of small packages of vaping products to other individuals, but they cannot be commercial transactions.

LSO knows that the vaping public relies on delivery services and intends to serve that community ongoing. The company has well-established systems and processes in place to collect an adult signature at the point of delivery, which is the primary requirement sellers have when it comes to selecting a private delivery carrier. LSO is also the only parcel delivery company that delivers vape products everywhere in its service area.

"Let me be uber clear," Metzler said. "We are open for business and welcome the vaping community to work with us for their deliveries within our service areas."

About Lone Star Overnight:

Lone Star Overnight (LSO™) is headquartered in Austin, TX, and over the last 30 years has become a leading regional parcel delivery company. LSO has a network of 27 operating locations throughout the Southwest and Central regions. Coverage area includes 100% of the population of Texas, ~65% in Oklahoma, ~80% in Louisiana and Missouri, and ~45% in Arkansas. LSO reach extends into parts of Kansas, Illinois and New Mexico. LSO can deliver to ~13% of the USA population consisting of ~43 million people and potential e-commerce shoppers.

