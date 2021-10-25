North America Seasonings Market to Hit $5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America seasonings market is projected to cross USD 5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing consumption of processed food & beverages accompanied by the demand for premium-quality natural seasoning ingredients will propel industry growth.

Growing food service sector accompanied by strong growth in the tourism industry is anticipated to attract consumers toward regional cuisines infused with popular natural seasonings such as pepper, oregano, paprika, cumin, cloves, ginger, etc. Moreover, the introduction of new blends of products in the seasoning industry will propel the product consumption rate in the region. Increasing consumer awareness pertaining to medicinal benefits associated with the consumption of herbs and spices will support business expansion.

North America seasonings market from ginger segment exceeded USD 300 million in 2020. The immense popularity of ginger due to its remedial properties will support the segment expansion. Increasing usage of ginger in daily food preparations along with the high popularity of ginger-based beverages is likely to enhance product consumption in the region. Besides, increasing consumer health consciousness across the U.S. and Canada will further propel the consumption of ginger flavored tea and relaxation drinks, thereby supporting industry demand.

Some major findings of the North America Seasonings industry report include:

Rising consumption of bakery & confectionery products in the region will drive the industry size.

Increasing public health awareness along with shifting interests toward new tastes and flavors will promulgate the North American market statistics.

Growing demand from the food processing industry owing to rising consumption of processed food & beverages, such as ready-to-eat meals, functional drinks, etc., is anticipated to create new avenues for industry participants.

Pepper seasonings is expected to hold a considerable share over the next few years owing to its health benefits and application in the preparation of confectionery & bakery products to enhance taste and improve nutritional value.

Savory application is expected to contribute to a major share in the overall market owing to the growing popularity of frozen savory meals and snacks among children in the region.

U.S. seasonings market is expected to escalate due to the food processing industry expansion and widescale opportunities for spice & herb extract farming in the country.

North America seasonings market from meat & poultry application is anticipated to grow at over 4.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Chemical preservatives are often utilized by meat producers as they are cheaper compared to natural preservatives. The introduction of stringent regulatory guidelines pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives will proliferate business expansion as manufacturers are enforced to use natural seasoning ingredients in meat & poultry items.

Canada seasonings market is anticipated to record more than 4.5% CAGR through 2027. The increasing working woman population in the country coupled with the growing food retail sector has created new growth avenues for industry participants. Moreover, the high popularity of frozen savory meals among children accompanied by an interest in western cuisines will stimulate product demand in the country. Besides, the increasing count of hotels, multicuisine restaurants, and cafes in the country coupled with wide-scale product availability through e-commerce channels will further boost the product penetration rate.

North America seasonings market share is competitive owing to the presence of several multinational corporations along with regional players. Some of the key manufacturers include McCormick & Company Inc., Olam International, Corbion, Nestle, Associated British Foods plc, and Ajinomoto Co. Foremost strategies observed in the industry include new product launches, acquisitions & collaborations, and distribution network expansion.

