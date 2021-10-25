Healthcare Revenue Cycle Expert Steve Lutfy Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of healthcare revenue cycle expert Steve Lutfy as a Senior Managing Director in its Health Solutions practice.



Based in Columbia, S.C., Mr. Lutfy brings more than 40 years of experience providing and implementing revenue cycle solutions to clients across the healthcare continuum, from academic medical centers to health systems. He specializes in leading, developing and optimizing healthcare revenue cycle processes and workforce members to improve net revenue capture and accelerate cash collection at maximum economic value.

“Steve is a strong leader and change agent with a passion for client service and a proven track record driving results,” said David Benn, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Revenue Cycle Management offering within the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “His experience coupled with his strategic vision of the revenue cycle will be of great value to our clients. It is my pleasure to welcome him to the firm.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Lutfy was the founder and leader of a 1,000-seat accounts receivable third-party outsourcing center at a Big Four consulting firm. The center won Best in KLAS for Extended Business Office services five out of the past 10 years. Previously, he spent nearly 18 years leading revenue cycle operations at various South Carolina-based hospitals and health systems.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Lutfy said, “Having worked on both sides of the desk, I pride myself on being able to bring a unique perspective to clients’ varying revenue cycle needs, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to leverage my background as a member of FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions team.”

