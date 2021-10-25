Huawei’s HarmonyOS Ecosystem Integrates LIZHI Podcast

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, announced recently at the 2021 Huawei Developer Conference that its vertical podcast content platform, the LIZHI Podcast App, has been integrated into Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem and will soon be launched on Huawei’s HarmonyOS smart car cockpit operating system.



The launch coincides with LIZHI Podcast’s newest app update, which rolls out new audio functions such as voice search and voice-activated control – this provides car users with an enhanced, interactive audio experience. The collaboration also marks the debut of LIZHI Podcast’s “one-click seamless connectivity” feature, which supports the cross-screen connection and use of LIZHI Podcast between HarmonyOS-equipped devices for an uninterrupted podcast experience.

On top of being the first Chinese podcast platform to launch in-car Livestream Podcasts, LIZHI Podcast is also the first Chinese podcast platform to achieve two-way seamless connectivity between mobile devices and vehicles. LIZHI also continuously innovates in the field of in-car podcasts, constantly improving and fine-tuning drivers’ and passengers’ entertainment experience such as by using an AI-powered recommendation system to offer more personalized content recommendations, consequently reducing the time taken by users to select their preferred content and improving the user experience.

“LIZHI aims to provide an excellent user experience, with a focus on in-car scenarios,” said Mr. Jerry Li, Vice President of Technology of LIZHI, during his speech at the Huawei Developer Conference.

He added, “With the capabilities and developer support of the HarmonyOS smart car cockpit operating system, LIZHI Podcast can more optimally integrate into vehicles in a short time. The integration of HMS-A (Huawei Mobile Service Acceleration) technology also enabled us to realize LIZHI Podcast’s ‘one-click seamless connectivity’ feature, which offers users greater ease in using the app between mobile phones and in-car entertainment systems.”

In February this year, LIZHI announced that its audio product has been launched in Mercedes Benz S-Class cars through Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car. LIZHI Podcast later received the “Certification of Intelligent Vehicle Field” from the Huawei Yaoxing (Shining Star) Program in August, as a testament to the Company’s technological innovation and content curation expertise. LIZHI went on to become one of the ecosystem partners of Huawei’s “HMS Core Capability Access” app development framework.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “The successful launch of LIZHI Podcast on Huawei’s HarmonyOS smart car cockpit operating system brings us great pleasure as it gives full play to LIZHI’s technological ingenuity, providing users with a uniquely interactive in-car podcast experience. We also hope to leverage the technological capabilities of HarmonyOS to reach a wider user group and provide them with a more extensive variety of in-vehicle audio content and services.

“Looking forward, LIZHI will explore partnerships with more end users and for more usage scenarios. With our innovative spirit and pioneering audio technology, we aim to offer consumers a high-quality podcast platform that boasts superior audio experiences.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

