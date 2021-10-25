Employees Vote Against Proposed Bargaining Agreement at Lantic’s Montreal Refinery

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) announced today that employees of the main bargaining unit of the its Montreal refinery have voted against the memorandum of agreement reached by Lantic, the Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary, and union leaders last week. The parties agreed to meet in upcoming days to resume discussions.



The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. The collective bargaining process between Lantic and its four Montreal unions began last winter in light of the expiry of a 5-year collective agreement at the end of May.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Pierre Boucher

Maison Brison Communications

1.514.731.0000

pierre@maisonbrison.com