Draganfly to Present at Benzinga’s Global Small Cap Conference

Los Angeles, CA., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Benzinga October Global Small Cap Conference . The conference is taking place virtually from October 27-28, 2021.



The event bridges the gap between small cap companies, investors and traders. From the simplest lessons to expert strategies, attendees will receive insights on leadership, business fundamentals and plans for expansion.

Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO of Draganfly, will provide an overview of the Company’s business at 11:10AM EST on October 28, 2021. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click here to register for the conference.

Invited speakers will present for 15 minutes. There will also be opportunities for attendees to meet one-on-one with management from the presenting companies.

“Draganfly continues to lead the charge in drone hardware, software and logistics. From partnering with the Drone Racing League to securing exclusive manufacturing agreements with Digital Dream Labs and Valqari, we are taking drones to the next level,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO of Draganfly.

Dozens of corporate presentations will be available live and on-demand between October 27th and 28th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

