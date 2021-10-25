SIBANNAC, INC. AND NOHO, INC. ANNOUNCE THE HIRE OF ERIC MANFULL AS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS & LOGISTICS

Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOHO, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation and SIBANNAC, Inc. (OTC PINK: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the “Company” or “Companies”), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc. and NOHO, Inc. are proud to announce the hire of Eric Manfull as Director of Operations & Logistics.

Mr. Manfull has had a distinguished career in designing, building and operating manufacturing facilities in the consumer-packaged goods industry. He graduated from the W.P. Carey School at Arizona State University, earning an MBA with emphasis in International Supply Chain & Finance. He has served in C-Level leadership roles with privately held contract manufacturing firms in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Eric has overseen operations, warehousing, QA/QC and Engineering/Maintenance for several large manufacturing firms with 15 years of experience in the health and wellness industry. He has overseen the production of more than 6,000 dietary supplement products and has formulated more than 100 products. He has been a source of knowledge and inspiration for his clients, who have relied on his insights to help build strong and safe long-term business strategies.

Mr. Manfull served for over 22 years in the U.S. Navy, specializing in Maritime Engineering, Diving and Salvage, Diving Physics & Physiology, Surface Warfare & Naval Special Operations. As the Deck & Combat Cargo Department Head of the USS Comstock, homeported in San Diego, California, he deployed to the Arabian Gulf during operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom as well as managed the Diving Department at SEAL Team Three in Coronado, California.

Prior to coming on board directly with Sibannac, Eric developed the manufacturing protocols for the Company’s FDA-registered production facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. He will immediately begin oversight of all manufacturing operations for both companies, as well as manage procurement and logistics for NOHO’s After Shot, currently manufactured and fulfilled offsite.

David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac and NOHO, said, “Eric Manfull is one of the most experienced and well-respected manufacturing executives in the dietary supplement space today. He has designed multi-million-dollar facilities and has overseen the manufacture of supplements for some of the industry’s leading national brands. In addition to his expertise on the regulatory front, Eric is fluent in supply chain and will be instrumental in achieving efficiencies for Sibannac and NOHO, insofar as they target different demographics and involve differing ingredient profiles and distribution channels. With Eric, we have added the final piece to our core management group in a consummate professional and wonderful person.”

More from NOHO – In addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nohodrink . For third-party manufacturing, please contact The Campus Co. at sales@thecampusco.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. or Noho, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact:

IR@TheCampusCo.com

