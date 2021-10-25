Next Games Corp.: Next Games Launches Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales Mobile Game

English Finnish

MONDAY OCTOBER 25, 2021 - HELSINKI, FINLAND - Next Games announces the release of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, an officially licensed, mobile game developed in collaboration with Netflix based on the Stranger Things tv-series. Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland which specializes in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books.

The company will release additional details regarding the game via press release today.

Next Games’ financial outlook and guidance remains unchanged. Next Games expects revenues to grow to at least EUR 40 million in 2021. The Company is targeting profitable growth with full year EBITDA positive in 2021.

Game download link: https://nxtg.ms/PuzzleTalesLaunch



Website: https://www.strangerthingspuzzletales.com/



About Next Games

Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games redefine the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games works on multiple new games based on beloved global IP's, including Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales based on Netflix's hit 80s horror drama series and Blade Runner: Rogue based on Blade Runner. www.nextgames.com












