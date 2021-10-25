Rain Therapeutics Hosting Research and Development (R&D) Day

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Eastern Time.



The event will feature presentations from prominent key opinion leaders (KOLs) in oncology to discuss cancer populations where tumors may rely on MDM2-mediated p53 loss.

“We are excited to share a detailed update on our plans for milademetan in our inaugural R&D day,” said Avanish Vellanki, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rain. “We look forward to hosting several KOLs in oncology to discuss the potential opportunity in various MDM2-dependent patient populations.”

KOL Speakers participating in Rain’s R&D day include:

François-Clément Bidard, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medical Oncology at Institut Curie & UVSQ/Université Paris-Saclay, will discuss the treatment and landscape in ER+ breast cancer and the opportunity for milademetan treatment in GATA3 mutant breast cancer

James A. DeCaprio, MD, Dana – Farber Cancer Institute, Hematologic Oncology division, will discuss preclinical data for milademetan in Merkel cell carcinoma

Wafik El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP, Director of the Cancer Center at Brown University, will discuss the MDM2-p53 pathway

Mrinal Gounder, MD, Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, will discuss the prior milademetan phase 1 data and background in patients with liposarcoma, and scientific rationale for the milademetan clinical trial in LPS

Glenn J. Hanna, MD, Dana – Farber Cancer Institute, Center for Head and Neck Oncology, will discuss the clinical overview and the current treatment landscape for Merkel cell carcinoma

David S. Hong, MD, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will facilitate the perspective of a patient with DD LPS treated with milademetan and will present milademetan phase 1 data in MDM2-amplified tumors

Silvia Stacchiotti, MD, Medical Oncologist at The National Cancer Institute of Milan, Italy, will discuss Intimal Sarcoma epidemiology, current clinical practice, and clinical data from milademetan from 2 different studies



Additional details and commentary will be provided by Rain’s management team, including:

Avanish Vellanki, MBA, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Robert Doebele, MD, PhD, President, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder

Richard Bryce, MBChB, Chief Medical Officer



There will be two Q&A sessions throughout the duration of the webinar. To register for the event, please click here. The webcast will also be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Rain website. A replay of the presentation will be available after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rain’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rain’s business in general, Rain’s substantial dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, lack of success in Rain’s clinical trials, and the other risks and uncertainties described in Rain’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include the risks and uncertainties described in Rain’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rain undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

