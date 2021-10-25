Lakeland Financial Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Performance; Year-to-Date Record Net Income Improves by 20% to $71.5 Million

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported record third quarter net income of $24.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 6%, versus $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share increased 6% to $0.94 for the third quarter of 2021, versus $0.89 for the third quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, net income decreased $229,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2021, in which the company had net income of $24.3 million, or $0.95, diluted earnings per share. Pretax pre-provision earnings1 were $30.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 3%, or $1.0 million, from $29.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, pretax pre-provision earnings increased 9%, or $2.5 million, from $28.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The company further reported record net income of $71.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $59.7 million for the comparable period of 2020, an increase of 20%. Diluted earnings per share also increased 20% to $2.79 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 versus $2.33 for the comparable period of 2020. Pretax pre-provision earnings1 were $88.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, versus $87.1 million for the comparable period of 2020, an increase of 2%, or $1.7 million.

David M. Findlay, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “The Lake City Bank team continues to produce quality earnings in a unique and challenging operating environment. As we move into the last quarter of 2021, our disciplined and execution-focused strategies continue to deliver consistent revenue growth despite the difficult interest rate environment. 

Financial Performance – Third Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2021 versus Third Quarter 2020 highlights:

  • Return on average equity of 13.90%, compared to 14.36%
  • Return on average assets of 1.56%, compared to 1.64%
  • Average loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $211.7 million, or 5%
  • Core deposit growth of $665.4 million, or 14%
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposit account growth of $341.2 million, or 24%
  • Net interest income increase of $5.8 million, or 15%
  • Net interest margin of 3.13% compared to 3.05%
  • Revenue growth of $3.8 million, or 7%
  • Noninterest expense increase of $2.8 million, or 12%
  • Provision expense of $1.3 million compared to provision expense of $1.8 million, a decrease of $0.5 million
  • Nonperforming loans of $31.0 million, an increase of $17.5 million
  • Dividend per share increase of 13% to $0.34 from $0.30
  • Average total equity increase of $57.3 million, or 9%
  • Total risk-based capital ratio improved to 15.44% compared to 14.90%
  • Tangible capital ratio of 10.92% compared to 11.41%

____________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
2 Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology (CECL). Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. 

Third Quarter 2021 versus Second Quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Return on average equity of 13.90%, compared to 14.71%
  • Return on average assets of 1.56% compared to 1.58%
  • Average loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $71.5 million, or 2%
  • Core deposit growth of $19.0 million
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposit account growth of $19.0 million, or 1%
  • Net interest income increase of $2.1 million, or 5%
  • Net interest margin of 3.13% compared to 3.01%
  • Revenue growth of $1.9 million, or 3%
  • Noninterest expense decrease of $681,000, or 3%
  • Provision expense of $1.3 million compared to a reversal of provision expense of $1.7 million, an increase of $3.0 million
  • Nonperforming loans of $31.0 million, an increase of $20.3 million
  • Average total equity increase of $24.3 million, or 4%
  • Total risk-based capital increased to 15.44% compared to 15.04%
  • Tangible capital ratio was 10.92% compared to 10.81%

As announced on October 12, 2021, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.34 per share, payable on November 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2021. The third quarter dividend per share of $0.34 is unchanged from the dividend per share paid for the second quarter of 2021 and reflects a 13% increase from the dividend rate a year ago. 

Average loans, excluding PPP loans, were $4.21 billion compared to $4.00 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $211.7 million, or 5%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans excluding PPP loans increased by $71.5 million, or 2%. Average total loans including PPP loans decreased $133.6 million, or 3%, from $4.49 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 were $4.35 billion, a decrease of $202.7 million, or 4%, versus $4.56 billion for the third quarter 2020. Average PPP loans were $142.9 million during the third quarter 2021.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $115.5 million, or 3%, as of September 30, 2021 as compared to September 30, 2020. On a linked quarter basis, total loans, excluding PPP loans, were $4.15 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $11.9 million, as compared to June 30, 2021. Total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, decreased by $350.5 million, or 8%, from $4.59 billion as of September 30, 2020 to $4.24 billion as of September 30, 2021. PPP loans outstanding were $91.9 million as of September 30, 2021, which reflects PPP forgiveness of $624.9 million since the program's inception.

Findlay stated, “We are proud of our commercial loan originations during the third quarter, as commercial origination activity exceeded $400 million. We continue to experience high levels of commercial and retail loan payoffs with PPP loan forgiveness being the most significant contributor. We also continue to experience reduced usage under commercial lines of credit and loan payoffs driven by the sale of commercial clients. As we plan for the balance of 2021, the loan pipeline is encouraging, and we continue to see an increase in both client and prospect in-person business development meetings that we are confident will lead to loan growth in the future.”

Average total deposits were $5.34 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $606.6 million, or 13%, versus $4.74 billion for the third quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, average total deposits decreased by $42.9 million, or 1%. Total deposits increased $646.7 million, or 14%, from $4.77 billion as of September 30, 2020 to $5.41 billion as of September 30, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased by $20.0 million from $5.39 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased by $665.4 million, or 14%, from $4.74 billion at September 30, 2020 to $5.40 billion at September 30, 2021. This increase was due to growth in commercial deposits of $339.7 million, or 19%; growth in retail deposits of $248.2 million, or 14%; and growth in public fund deposits of $77.5 million, or 6%. On a linked quarter basis, core deposits increased by $19.0 million at September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. The linked quarter growth resulted from commercial deposit growth of $21.6 million, a 1% increase; public fund growth of $14.2 million, a 1% increase; and retail contraction of $16.8 million, a 1% decrease. Proceeds from the sale of customer businesses as well as first round of stimulus payments to municipalities contributed to the increase in deposits during the third quarter.

____________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
2 Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology (CECL). Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. 

Investment securities were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2021, reflecting an increase of $595.7 million, or 92%, as compared to $644.0 million at September 30, 2020. Investment securities increased $115.5 million, or 10%, on a linked quarter basis as the remaining balance of funds deployed to our investment subsidiary were fully invested during the third quarter. Investment securities represent 20% of total assets on September 30, 2021 compared to 12% on September 30, 2020 and 18% on June 30, 2021. The increase in investment securities reflects the deployment of excess liquidity from deposit increases that resulted from PPP and economic stimulus.

Findlay added, “We continue to experience significant levels of liquidity on our balance sheet as retail and commercial deposits remain at highly elevated levels. Given the combination of modest commercial loan growth and the increased liquidity position, we have continued to smartly grow our investment portfolio. While we are comfortable with the deployment of additional funds into the investment portfolio, we understand that our primary role is to be a lender in our Indiana communities, and we remain focused on developing strategies to ensure we return to our historical loan growth performance. Our commercial line utilization remained stable at 41% in September, unchanged from mid-year line utilization and continues to be lower than in the past. Loan demand by our borrowers continues to be impacted by labor workforce availability, supply chain disruption and elevated liquidity from governmental programs.”

The company’s net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.13% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.05% for the third quarter of 2020. The higher margin in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior year period was due to accelerated PPP forgiveness, which resulted in the accretion of outstanding deferred fees at the time of forgiveness. Total PPP fee income recognized for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.57 million compared to $1.87 million for the third quarter of 2020. PPP interest and fees added 18 basis points to third quarter 2021 net interest margin compared to a decrease of 12 basis points for the third quarter 2020 net interest margin. This fee income recognition was partially offset by the decrease in earning asset yield of 14 basis points from 3.51% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 3.37% for the third quarter of 2021. As a result of the excess liquidity on the company's balance sheet, the mix of earning assets included lower yielding earning assets consisting of balances at the Federal Reserve Bank and the investment securities portfolio. Offsetting the lower yield on earning assets, the company has been able to reduce its cost of funds 32 basis points from 0.70% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 0.38% for the third quarter of 2021.

The company’s net interest margin excluding PPP loans1 was 18 basis points lower at 2.95% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to actual net interest margin of 3.13% and reflects a 22 basis point decline from net interest margin excluding PPP loans of 3.17% in the third quarter of 2020. Linked quarter net interest margin excluding PPP was the same for the second and third quarters of 2021 at 2.95%. Interest expense as a percentage of earning assets decreased to a historical low of 0.24% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, down from 0.27% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income increased by $5.8 million, or 15%, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2021. PPP loan income, including interest and fees, was $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.7 million during the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income increased by $14.8 million, or 12%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to a decrease in interest expense of $13.1 million and an increase in investment securities income of $3.7 million, offset by a $2.1 million decline in loan interest income.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses2 of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.8 million of provision expense in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.5 million. On a linked quarter basis, the provision2 increased by $3.0 million from a provision expense reversal of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 due to a one-time recovery of $1.7 million in the second quarter. The company adopted CECL during the first quarter of 2021, effective January 1, 2021. The day one impact of adoption was an increase in the allowance for credit losses2 of $9.1 million, with an offset, net of taxes, to beginning stockholders’ equity.

The provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by the downgrading of two commercial loan borrowers to nonaccrual status. The company’s credit loss reserve to total loans2 was 1.72% at September 30, 2021 versus 1.32% at September 30, 2020 and 1.65% at June 30, 2021. The company’s credit loss reserve2 to total loans excluding PPP loans1 was 1.76% at September 30, 2021 versus 1.51% at September 30, 2020 and 1.72% at June 30, 2021. PPP loans are guaranteed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses2.

____________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
2 Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology (CECL). Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. 

Net recoveries in the third quarter of 2021 were $35,000 versus net charge offs of $22,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and net recoveries of $1.6 million during the linked second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.00% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, and (0.14%) for the linked second quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets increased $17.5 million, or 127%, to $31.3 million as of September 30, 2021 versus $13.8 million as of September 30, 2020. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets increased $19.5 million, or 165%, versus the $11.8 million reported as of June 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at September 30, 2021 increased to 0.50% from 0.25% at September 30, 2020 and increased from 0.19% at June 30, 2021. The increases were driven primarily by the downgrading of two commercial loan relationships, which totaled $21.2 million. The first credit relationship of $12.0 million was downgraded due to the severe impact on the business caused by the economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The borrower is a retailer of party and special event supplies. During the third quarter of 2021, the borrower’s challenges significantly worsened. As a result, loans to the borrower were downgraded and placed on nonaccrual status. Loans to this borrower are secured by a blanket lien on all assets, including buildings, inventory, accounts receivable and equipment. In addition, the exposure is supported by a partial personal guarantee. The second downgrade relates to a shared national credit participation of $9.2 million to a commercial borrower that operates grain elevators and handles feed processing and merchandising of agriculture products. Loans to this borrower are secured by a blanket lien on all assets, including buildings, inventory, accounts receivable and equipment. These downgrades resulted in an increase to the specific credit loss allocations for each credit as they are now individually analyzed credits. The loans to both borrowers are current on interest and principal payments through September 2021. The bank believes that the allocations are adequate to cover any potential losses. Each of these downgrades resulted from a unique business challenge and management does not believe these downgrades are systemic as it relates to the bank's broader loan portfolio. Total individually analyzed and watch list loans increased by $37.2 million, or 17%, to $258.5 million at September 30, 2021 versus $221.3 million as of September 30, 2020. On a linked quarter basis, total individually analyzed and watch list loans decreased by $2.0 million, or 1%, from $260.5 million at June 30, 2021.

“Overall, asset quality remains stable, and our credit loss reserve is strong. Yet we are disappointed in the increase in nonperforming loans during the quarter. While the great majority of clients have managed through the crisis well, we have experienced isolated cases of impact and we are managing those situations to ensure the most favorable outcome for the bank,” commented Findlay.

The company’s noninterest income decreased $2.0 million, or 15%, to $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest income was positively impacted by elevated wealth and investment brokerage fees which increased by $347,000, or 15%, for these comparable periods. In addition, service charges on deposit accounts were up $265,000, or 11%, and loan and service fees were up $368,000, or 14%, for these comparable periods due to an increase in economic activity within the company's operating footprint. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $2.0 million, or 92%, in interest rate swap fee income and $1.0 million in mortgage banking income. Both interest rate swap arrangements and mortgage banking have seen a decrease in demand during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, and the carrying value of mortgage service rights has been impacted by increased prepayment speeds due to the current rate environment and appreciating single-home values.

“Our healthy growth in the core business lines driving noninterest income is a reaffirming indicator of success developing broad relationships with our clients. Revenue growth is critical to our ability to continue to produce quality earnings and the strength and stability of the wealth advisory, investment brokerage and commercial treasury management business lines continue to be a positive contributor,” added Findlay.

Noninterest income decreased by $226,000, or 2%, on a linked quarter from $11.3 million. The linked quarter decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in mortgage banking income of $447,000. Offsetting this decrease was an increase in other income of $340,000. This was driven primarily by appreciation in limited partnership investments.

____________________________
1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
2 Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology (CECL). Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology. 

The company’s noninterest expense increased $2.8 million, or 12%, to $26.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.5 million, or 12%, driven by higher performance-based incentive compensation expense and higher employee health insurance expense. Corporate and business development expenses increased $414,000, or 71%, due to the timing of planned advertising campaigns and increased business development costs, as in-person meetings with clients and prospects have resumed. FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees increased $194,000, or 35%, driven by the company's rapid balance sheet growth year-over-year.

On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased by $681,000, or 3%, from $26.6 million. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $1.5 million, or 10%, driven by fluctuations in performance-based incentive compensation expense. Offsetting this decrease was an increase in other expense of $790,000, or 41%. This was driven primarily by share-based payments to board members of $421,000, which are paid semi-annually in January and July.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 45.7% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 43.6% for the third quarter of 2020 and 48.5% for the linked second quarter of 2021. The company's efficiency ratio was 47.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 43.2% in the prior period.

COVID-19 Related Loan Deferrals

As of October 20, 2021, one commercial borrower in the amount of $8 million represented a second deferral action and was the only outstanding commercial loan deferral attributed to COVID-19. In accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act, this deferral was not considered to be a troubled debt restructuring. This provision was extended to January 1, 2022 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

Paycheck Protection Program

During the first half of 2021, the company funded PPP loans totaling $165.1 million for its customers through the second round of the PPP program. In addition, the bank has continued processing forgiveness applications for PPP loans made during the first and second rounds of the PPP program. As of September 30, 2021, Lake City Bank had $91.9 million in PPP loans outstanding, net of deferred fees, consisting of $15.5 million from PPP round one and $76.4 million from PPP round two. Most of the PPP loans are for existing customers and 55% of the number of PPP loans originated are for amounts less than $50,000. As of September 30, 2021, the SBA has approved forgiveness for $538.9 million in PPP loans originated during round one and $86.0 million in PPP loans originated during round two. The company has submitted forgiveness applications on behalf of customers in the amount of $14.6 million for PPP round one and $5.9 million for PPP round two that are awaiting SBA approval.

 September 30, 2021
 Originated Forgiven Outstanding (1)
 Number Amount Number Amount Number Amount
PPP Round 12,409 $570,500  2,368 $538,910  54 $15,522 
PPP Round 21,192 165,142  822 86,009  370 76,375 
Total3,601 $735,642  3,190 $624,919  424 $91,897 

(1)  Outstanding balance includes deferred loan origination fees, net of costs, and any loans repaid by borrowers.


Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com. The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and pretax pre-provision earnings. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on our customers, local economic conditions, our operations and vendors, and the responses of federal, state and local governmental authorities, as well as those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

 
 
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Sep 30, Jun. 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,
END OF PERIOD BALANCES2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
Assets$6,222,916    $6,232,914   $5,551,108  $6,222,916  $5,551,108  
Deposits5,414,638    5,394,664   4,767,954  5,414,638    4,767,954 
Brokered Deposits11,012    10,004   29,703  11,012    29,703 
Core Deposits (1)5,403,626    5,384,660   4,738,251  5,403,626    4,738,251 
Loans4,239,453    4,353,709   4,589,924  4,239,453    4,589,924 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans91,897    194,212   557,851  91,897    557,851 
Allowance for Credit Losses (2)73,048    71,713   60,747  73,048    60,747 
Total Equity683,202    677,471   636,839  683,202    636,839 
Goodwill net of deferred tax assets3,794    3,794   3,794  3,794    3,794 
Tangible Common Equity (3)679,408    673,677   633,045  679,408    633,045 
AVERAGE BALANCES         
Total Assets$6,153,334    $6,171,427   $5,520,861  $6,071,682   $5,314,956  
Earning Assets5,909,834    5,924,801   5,282,569  5,825,275    5,078,509 
Investments - available-for-sale1,201,657    955,242   637,523  977,955    625,887 
Loans4,354,104    4,487,683   4,556,812  4,468,891    4,359,522 
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans142,917    348,026   557,290  296,938    339,149 
Total Deposits5,344,272    5,387,185   4,737,671  5,280,361    4,546,897 
Interest Bearing Deposits3,662,707    3,753,499   3,336,268  3,652,839    3,294,785 
Interest Bearing Liabilities3,737,707    3,828,499   3,433,326  3,728,339    3,393,274 
Total Equity688,252    663,993   630,978  668,652    615,910 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA              
Net Interest Income$45,741   $43,661   $39,913  $133,081   $118,295  
Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent46,717   44,452   40,523  135,535   120,091 
Provision for Credit Losses (2)1,300   (1,700)  1,750  1,077    13,850 
Noninterest Income11,114   11,340   13,115  35,011    35,061 
Noninterest Expense25,967   26,648   23,125  79,361    66,293 
Net Income24,119    24,348   22,776  71,450    59,745 
Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings (3)30,888    28,353   29,903  88,731    87,063 
PER SHARE DATA         
Basic Net Income Per Common Share$0.95    $0.96   $0.89  $2.81    $2.34  
Diluted Net Income Per Common Share0.94    0.95   0.89  2.79    2.33 
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share0.34    0.34   0.30  1.02    0.90 
Dividend Payout36.17 %  35.79%  33.71% 36.56 %  38.63%
Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued)26.80    26.59   25.05  26.80    25.05 
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)26.66    26.45   24.90  26.66    24.90 
Market Value – High73.04    70.25   53.00  77.05    53.00 
Market Value – Low56.06    57.02   39.38  53.03    30.49 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2020		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2020		 
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,479,654    25,473,497    25,418,712   25,472,185
     25,484,329   
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,635,288    25,602,063    25,487,302   25,608,655     25,618,401   
KEY RATIOS         
Return on Average Assets1.56 %  1.58%  1.64% 1.57 %  1.50%
Return on Average Total Equity13.90    14.71   14.36  14.29    12.96 
Average Equity to Average Assets11.19    10.76   11.43  11.01    11.59 
Net Interest Margin3.13    3.01   3.05  3.11    3.16 
Net Interest Margin, Excluding PPP Loans (3)2.95    2.95   3.17  2.98    3.22 
Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income)45.67    48.45   43.61  47.21    43.23 
Tier 1 Leverage (4)10.91    10.59   11.07  10.91    11.07 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (4)14.18    13.79   13.65  14.18    13.65 
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (4)14.18    13.79   13.65  14.18    13.65 
Total Capital (4)15.44    15.04   14.90  15.44    14.90 
Tangible Capital (3) (4)10.92    10.81   11.41  10.92    11.41 
ASSET QUALITY         
Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days$1,245    $673   $1,106  $1,245 
   $1,106  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More18    18   19  18    19 
Non-accrual Loans30,978    10,709   13,478  30,978    13,478 
Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs)30,996    10,727   13,497  30,996    13,497 
Other Real Estate Owned316    1,079   316  316    316 
Other Nonperforming Assets20    0   0  20    0 
Total Nonperforming Assets31,332    11,806   13,813  31,332    13,813 
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings4,973    5,040   5,658  4,973    5,658 
Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans)6,093    5,938   6,547  6,093    6,547 
Total Troubled Debt Restructurings11,066    10,978   12,205  11,066    12,205 
Individually Analyzed Loans41,148    19,277   22,484  41,148    22,484 
Non-Individually Analyzed Watch List Loans217,386    241,265   198,851  217,386    198,851 
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans258,534    260,542   221,335  258,534    221,335 
Gross Charge Offs90    267   305  593    4,565 
Recoveries125    1,836   283  2,106    810 
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries)(35)  (1,569)  22  (1,513)  3,755 
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans0.00  (0.14%)  0.00% (0.05%)  0.12%
Credit Loss Reserve to Loans (2)1.72%  1.65%  1.32% 1.72 %  1.32%
Credit Loss Reserve to Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (2) (3)1.76%  1.72%  1.51% 1.76%  1.51%
Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans (2)235.67%  668.51%  450.09% 235.67%  450.09%
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 Sep. 30,
2021		  Jun. 30,
2021		  Sep. 30,
2020		  Sep. 30,
2021		  Sep. 30,
2020		 
Credit Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs (2)203.08%  454.82%  317.13% 203.08%  317.13%
Nonperforming Loans to Loans0.73%  0.25%  0.29% 0.73%  0.29%
Nonperforming Assets to Assets0.50%  0.19%  0.25% 0.50%  0.25%
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans6.10%  5.98%  4.82% 6.10%  4.82%
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (3)6.23%  6.26%  5.49% 6.23%  5.49%
OTHER DATA                          
Full Time Equivalent Employees 592    600    571   592     571   
Offices 51    50    50   51     50   

____________________________
(1)  Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits
(2)  Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.
(3)  Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
(4)  Capital ratios for September 30, 2021 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)   
September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
(Unaudited) 
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$78,523   $74,457 
Short-term investments478,710   175,470 
Total cash and cash equivalents557,233   249,927 
   
Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value)1,239,715   734,845 
Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale7,969   11,218 
   
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses* of $73,048 and $61,4084,166,405   4,587,748 
   
Land, premises and equipment, net59,998   59,298 
Bank owned life insurance97,224   95,227 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock13,772   13,772 
Accrued interest receivable17,780   18,761 
Goodwill4,970   4,970 
Other assets57,850   54,669 
Total assets$6,222,916   $5,830,435 
   
   
LIABILITIES   
Noninterest bearing deposits$1,762,021   $1,538,331 
Interest bearing deposits3,652,617   3,498,474 
Total deposits5,414,638   5,036,805 
   
Borrowings   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances75,000   75,000 
Miscellaneous borrowings  10,500 
Total borrowings75,000   85,500 
   
Accrued interest payable2,916   5,959 
Other liabilities47,160   44,987 
Total liabilities5,539,714   5,173,251 
   
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value   
25,775,133 shares issued and 25,299,178 outstanding as of September 30, 2021   
25,713,408 shares issued and 25,239,748 outstanding as of December 31, 2020119,625   114,927 
Retained earnings567,518   529,005 
Accumulated other comprehensive income10,932   27,744 
Treasury stock at cost (475,955 shares as of September 30, 2021, 473,660 shares as of December 31, 2020)(14,962) (14,581)
Total stockholders’ equity683,113   657,095 
Noncontrolling interest89   89 
Total equity683,202   657,184 
Total liabilities and equity$6,222,916   $5,830,435 

____________________________
* Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021 2020 2021 2020
NET INTEREST INCOME       
Interest and fees on loans       
Taxable$43,025   $42,056  $128,828   $130,759  
Tax exempt119   104  324   542 
Interest and dividends on securities     
Taxable2,470   1,577  6,482   5,419 
Tax exempt3,556   2,198  8,915   6,237 
Other interest income125   44  348   292 
Total interest income49,295   45,979  144,897   143,249 
   
Interest on deposits3,479   5,941  11,587   24,324 
Interest on borrowings     
Short-term  51    458 
Long-term75   74  222   172 
Total interest expense3,554   6,066  11,816   24,954 
   
NET INTEREST INCOME45,741   39,913  133,081   118,295 
   
Provision for credit losses*1,300   1,750  1,077   13,850 
   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES44,441   38,163  132,004   104,445 
   
NONINTEREST INCOME       
Wealth advisory fees2,177   1,930  6,433   5,594 
Investment brokerage fees521   421  1,560   1,148 
Service charges on deposit accounts2,756   2,491  7,768   7,452 
Loan and service fees3,005   2,637  8,823   7,470 
Merchant card fee income838   670  2,226   1,933 
Bank owned life insurance income640   932  2,101   1,476 
Interest rate swap fee income180   2,143  934   4,105 
Mortgage banking income (loss)(32) 1,005  1,756   2,945 
Net securities gains  314  797   363 
Other income1,029   572  2,613   2,575 
Total noninterest income11,114   13,115  35,011   35,061 
   
NONINTEREST EXPENSE       
Salaries and employee benefits14,230   12,706  44,377   35,696 
Net occupancy expense1,413   1,404  4,343   4,336 
Equipment costs1,371   1,369  4,134   4,216 
Data processing fees and supplies3,169   3,025  9,692   8,736 
Corporate and business development1,000   586  3,208   2,324 
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees748   554  1,707   1,224 
Professional fees1,342   1,306  5,058   3,506 
Other expense2,694   2,175  6,842   6,255 
Total noninterest expense25,967   23,125  79,361   66,293 
   
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE29,588   28,153  87,654   73,213 
Income tax expense5,469   5,377  16,204   13,468 
NET INCOME$24,119   $22,776  $71,450   $59,745  
   
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
           
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES25,479,654   25,418,712  25,472,185   25,484,329 
     
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE$0.95   $0.89  $2.81   $2.34  
     
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES25,635,288   25,487,302  25,608,655   25,618,401 
       
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE$0.94   $0.89  $2.79   $2.33  

____________________________
* Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.


LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOAN DETAIL
(unaudited, in thousands)
 
 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Commercial and industrial loans:           
Working capital lines of credit loans$659,166   15.5 % $616,401   14.1% $592,560  12.9%
Non-working capital loans782,618   18.5   886,284   20.3  1,256,853  27.3 
Total commercial and industrial loans1,441,784   34.0   1,502,685   34.4  1,849,413  40.2 
            
Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans:           
Construction and land development loans378,716   8.9   402,583   9.2  393,101  8.5 
Owner occupied loans740,836   17.4   672,903   15.5  619,820  13.5 
Nonowner occupied loans582,019   13.7   606,096   13.9  567,674  12.3 
Multifamily loans252,983   6.0   300,449   6.9  279,713  6.1 
Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans1,954,554   46.0   1,982,031   45.5  1,860,308  40.4 
            
Agri-business and agricultural loans:           
Loans secured by farmland152,099   3.5   167,314   3.8  150,503  3.2 
Loans for agricultural production171,981   4.1   179,338   4.1  187,651  4.1 
Total agri-business and agricultural loans324,080   7.6   346,652   7.9  338,154  7.3 
            
Other commercial loans83,595   2.0   85,356   2.0  97,533  2.1 
Total commercial loans3,804,013   89.6   3,916,724   89.8  4,145,408  90.0 
            
Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans:           
Closed end first mortgage loans173,689   4.1   169,653   3.9  170,671  3.7 
Open end and junior lien loans161,941   3.8   162,327   3.7  170,867  3.7 
Residential construction and land development loans12,542   0.3   12,505   0.3  11,012  0.3 
Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans348,172   8.2   344,485   7.9  352,550  7.7 
            
Other consumer loans92,169   2.2   100,771   2.3  105,285  2.3 
Total consumer loans440,341   10.4   445,256   10.2  457,835  10.0 
Subtotal4,244,354   100.0 % 4,361,980   100.0% 4,603,243  100.0%
Less: Allowance for credit losses (1)(73,048)   (71,713)    (60,747)  
Net deferred loan fees(4,901)   (8,271)    (13,319)  
Loans, net$4,166,405     $4,281,996     $4,529,177   

(1)  Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS
(unaudited, in thousands)
 
 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$1,762,021   $1,743,000  $1,420,853 
Savings and transaction accounts:     
Savings deposits375,993   358,568  289,500 
Interest bearing demand deposits2,411,722   2,333,758  1,844,211 
Time deposits:     
Deposits of $100,000 or more658,050   740,484  965,709 
Other time deposits206,852   218,854  247,681 
Total deposits$5,414,638   $5,394,664  $4,767,954 
FHLB advances and other borrowings75,000   75,000  85,500 
Total funding sources$5,489,638   $5,469,664  $4,853,454 
            


LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021		 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest
Income		 Yield (1)/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income		 Yield (1)/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income		 Yield (1)/
Rate
Earning Assets                  
Loans:                  
Taxable (2)(3) $4,339,792   $43,025   3.93 % $4,474,844  $42,342  3.80% $4,541,608  $42,056  3.68%
Tax exempt (1) 14,312   150   4.16   12,839  128  4.00  15,204  130  3.40 
Investments: (1)                  
Available-for-sale 1,201,657   6,971   2.30   955,242  5,811  2.44  637,523  4,359  2.72 
Short-term investments 2,304     0.00   2,305  0  0.00  8,865  3  0.13 
Interest bearing deposits 351,769   125   0.14   479,571  135  0.11  79,369  41  0.21 
Total earning assets $5,909,834   $50,271   3.37 % $5,924,801  $48,416  3.28% $5,282,569  $46,589  3.51%
Less: Allowance for credit losses (4) (72,157)     (72,222)     (59,519)    
Nonearning Assets                  
Cash and due from banks 67,715       68,798      61,656     
Premises and equipment 59,824       59,848      60,554     
Other nonearning assets 188,118       190,202      175,601     
Total assets $6,153,334       $6,171,427      $5,520,861     
                            
Interest Bearing Liabilities                           
Savings deposits $369,191   $71   0.08 % $359,484  $71  0.08% $282,456  $53  0.07%
Interest bearing checking accounts 2,390,462   1,712   0.28   2,428,524  1,700  0.28  1,827,061  1,405  0.31 
Time deposits:                  
In denominations under $100,000 211,911   457   0.86   224,025  545  0.98  254,315  982  1.54 
In denominations over $100,000 691,143   1,239   0.71   741,466  1,574  0.85  972,436  3,501  1.43 
Miscellaneous short-term borrowings     0.00   0  0  0.00  22,058  51  0.92 
Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 75,000   75   0.40   75,000  74  0.40  75,000  74  0.39 
Total interest bearing liabilities $3,737,707   $3,554   0.38 % $3,828,499  $3,964  0.42% $3,433,326  $6,066  0.70%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                  
Demand deposits 1,681,565       1,633,686      1,401,403     
Other liabilities 45,810       45,249      55,154     
Stockholders' Equity 688,252       663,993      630,978     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,153,334       $6,171,427      $5,520,861     
Interest Margin Recap                  
Interest income/average earning assets   50,271   3.37     48,416  3.28    46,589  3.51 
Interest expense/average earning assets   3,554   0.24     3,964  0.27    6,066  0.46 
Net interest income and margin   $46,717   3.13 %   $44,452  3.01%   $40,523  3.05%

(1) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $976,000, $791,000 and $610,000 in the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Loan fees are included as taxable loan interest income. Net loan fees attributable to PPP loans were $3.57 million, $2.76 million, and $1.87 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. All other loan fees were immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for the periods presented.
(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.
(4) Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The allowance for credit losses (1) to loans, excluding PPP loans and total individually analyzed and watch list loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, are non-GAAP ratios that management believes are important because they provide better comparability to prior periods. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for loan losses (1).

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is provided below (dollars in thousands).

 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Total Loans$4,239,453   $4,353,709   $4,589,924  
Less: PPP Loans91,897   194,212   557,851  
Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans4,147,556   4,159,497   4,032,073  
      
Allowance for Credit Losses (1)$73,048   $71,713   $60,747  
      
Credit Loss Reserve to Total Loans (1)1.72 % 1.65 % 1.32 %
Credit Loss Reserve to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans (1)1.76 % 1.72 % 1.51 %
      
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans$258,534   $260,542   $221,335  
      
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans6.10 % 5.98 % 4.82 %
Total Individually Analyzed and Watch List Loans to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans6.23 % 6.26 % 5.49 %

(1)  Beginning January 1, 2021 calculation is based on the current expected credit loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2021 calculation was based on the incurred loss methodology.

Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and pretax pre-provision earnings are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding less true treasury stock. Pretax pre-provision earnings is calculated by adding net interest income to noninterest income and subtracting noninterest expense. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2020		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2020
Total Equity$683,202  $677,471  $636,839  $683,202  $636,839 
Less: Goodwill(4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970)
Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill1,176   1,176  1,176  1,176   1,176 
Tangible Common Equity679,408  673,677  633,045  679,408  633,045 
          
Assets$6,222,916  $6,232,914  $5,551,108  $6,222,916  $5,551,108 
Less: Goodwill(4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970) (4,970)
Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill1,176   1,176  1,176  1,176   1,176 
Tangible Assets6,219,122  6,229,120  5,547,314  6,219,122  5,547,314 
          
Ending common shares issued25,486,032  25,473,437  25,419,814  25,486,032  25,419,814 
          
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$26.66  $26.45  $24.90  $26.66  $24.90 
          
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets10.92% 10.81% 11.41% 10.92% 11.41%
          
Net Interest Income$45,741  $43,661  $39,913  $133,081  $118,295 
Plus: Noninterest income11,114  11,340  13,115  35,011  35,061 
Minus: Noninterest expense(25,967) (26,648) (23,125) (79,361) (66,293)
          
Pretax Pre-Provision Earnings$30,888   $28,353  $29,903  $88,731   $87,063 

Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis, net of PPP loan impact, is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is important because it provides for better comparability to prior periods. Because PPP loans have a low fixed interest rate of 1.0% and because the accretion of net loan fee income can be accelerated upon borrower forgiveness and repayment by the SBA, management is actively monitoring net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis with and without PPP loan impact for the duration of this program.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is provided below (dollars in thousands).

Impact of Paycheck Protection Program on Net Interest Margin FTE

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2020		  Sep. 30,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2020
Total Average Earnings Assets$5,909,834   $5,924,801  $5,282,569   $5,825,275  $5,078,509 
Less: Average Balance of PPP Loans(142,917) (348,026) (557,290)  (296,938) (339,149)
Total Adjusted Earning Assets5,766,917  5,576,775  4,725,279   5,528,337  4,739,360 
           
Total Interest Income FTE$50,271  $48,416  $46,589   $147,351  $145,045 
Less: PPP Loan Income(3,946) (3,652) (3,294)  (12,764) (6,323)
Total Adjusted Interest Income FTE46,325  44,764  43,295   134,587  138,722 
           
Adjusted Earning Asset Yield, net of PPP Impact3.19 % 3.22% 3.65%  3.25% 3.91%
           
Total Average Interest Bearing Liabilities$3,737,707  $3,828,499  $3,433,326   $3,728,339  $3,393,274 
Less: Average Balance of PPP Loans(142,917) (348,026) (557,290)  (296,938) (339,149)
Total Adjusted Interest Bearing Liabilities3,594,790  3,480,473  2,876,036   3,431,401  3,054,125 
           
Total Interest Expense FTE$3,554  $3,964  $6,066   $11,816  $24,954 
Less: PPP Cost of Funds(90) (162) (350)  (555) (635)
Total Adjusted Interest Expense FTE3,464   3,802  5,716   11,261  24,319 
           
Adjusted Cost of Funds, net of PPP Impact0.24% 0.27% 0.48%  0.27% 0.69%
           
Net Interest Margin FTE, net of PPP Impact2.95% 2.95% 3.17%  2.98% 3.22%
                

