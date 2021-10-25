ACV to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), announced today that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00p.m. ET.



When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 5947498

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 5947498.

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

Investor Contact:

Tim Fox

tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:

Maura Duggan

mduggan@acvauctions.com