Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Amarin Corporation plc Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin" or "the Company") (NASDAQ : AMRN) investors that acquired securities between December 5, 2018 and June 21, 2021.

It is alleged in this complaint that throughout the Class Period, Amarin made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated was increasingly high; (2) there was little to no chance of reversing the ruling once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents; (3) Amarin's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; and (4) Amarin was downplaying the true threat posed by the ongoing ANDA litigation to Amarin’s business and future prospects.

