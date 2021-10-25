Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC Receives Recognition From Three Best Rated

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, in Nevada, is proud to announce it received two recognitions from Three Best Rated.

The awards recognize the firm as one of the top three:

Three Best Rated has the goal of identifying the three best businesses in professional industries in key cities across the United States.

The service has a 50-point inspection system that considers each company's:

History, including years of experience, ownership history, and online history

The services the company provides related to its core industry, complementary services for goodwill, and the diversification of services of the business in the field

The company's website, including its completeness of information regarding its services and use of images to portray the business's services in an accurate light

Operating hours and availability to clients

Social media presence and connections to the community online

Awards the company received for its services and achievements recognized by the community

Reviews from prior clients, including relevant complaints

Miscellaneous factors, including having multiple office locations for convenience, price comparisons, specialization of services, and overall satisfaction of the Three Best Rated inspection team

After reviewing scores from the 50-point inspection, Three Best Rated selected Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, as one of the three top personal injury law firms in Las Vegas and one of the three top medical malpractice law firms in Reno.

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, provides legal representation for injured clients following many types of accidents and injuries. The firm takes on cases involving vehicle accidents, slip and falls, medical negligence, and more. The personal injury lawyers have obtained more than $165 million for clients since 2004, and they continue to fight for full compensation for every injured client.

The firm has law offices in Summerlin, Henderson, downtown Las Vegas, and Reno to serve a wide range of areas throughout Nevada. People in these areas who have suffered injuries and believe someone else was to blame should allow a qualified personal injury attorney to review their legal rights and options. Contact Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, for a free case evaluation and learn how their legal team might help.

For more information about the firm's awards and services, call Joe Benson at Benson & Bingham at (702) 382-9797 or email us at info@bensonbingham.com .

