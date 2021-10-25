ibex Unveils New FinTech CX Solution Suite at 2021 Money20/20 USA

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the availability of a new solution suite aimed at creating superior customer engagement for FinTech organizations and their consumers. Coupled with recent advancements made across the ibex Wave X technology platform, these solutions help deliver superior omni-channel customer engagement for the company’s clients. ibex is showcasing the new offering this week at Money20/20 USA (meeting space #2435).



The ibex FinTech solution suite facilitates enhanced customer communications across multiple channels including voice, chat, email, text and social media to facilitate engagement with customers on a more personal level using the customer’s preferred communications platform. In addition, the ibex solutions help FinTech companies increase productivity, reduce costs, meet compliance requirements and protect their brand reputation. Key capabilities found in the ibex solution suite include:

Live CX Engagement and Support - Trained on powerful simulation tools and equipped with A.I. augmented workstations, ibex's award-winning CX professionals are trained and ready to deliver a faster path to proficiency and elevate the overall customer experience.





Fraud Prevention and Compliance - Comprehensive fraud prevention, detection, and compliance management system designed to ease and expedite fraud investigation workflows by identifying and highlighting PII-related infractions and potential non-compliance events.





Business Intelligence - ibex's powerful BI engine provides critical end-to-end customer journey analytics and data, key performance indicators, and real-time customer analysis to help provide enhanced customer engagement and world-class customer experiences.





Social Reputation Management - A unified, comprehensive view of social performance and customer feedback across nearly 100 channels. Reduce response and resolution time by managing all communications streams while identifying common customer insights and critical customer sentiment information.





Customer Feedback and Analytics - Understand business strengths and customer concerns through end-to-end survey delivery, management and action. Through the use of customized and branded surveys at any customer touchpoint, ibex performs real-time analytics to help you resolve customer issues and build lifetime brand advocates.



“The rapid growth and competition FinTechs are experiencing has accelerated the need to digitally transform and enhance their CX as quickly as possible,” said Jon Lunitz, general manager, ibex. “To be successful, FinTechs need to seek partnerships with companies that have a deep level of CX expertise, along with the ability to manage end-to-end customer engagement processes and deployment of purpose-driven technology on their behalf to help them redesign their CX in a way that is customized to the needs of their customers. ibex’s new FinTech solution suite provides a one-stop shop for companies looking to deploy a CX model that meets the needs of today’s digital society.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 33 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of 27,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its innovative Wave X platform, to manage over 100 million critical customer interactions (as of June 30, 2021), driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Brad Jones

ibex

720-882-7343

brad.jones@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Daniel Bellehsen

ibex

dan.bellehsen@ibex.co