DICE Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of S011806 for the Treatment of Psoriasis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that the first healthy volunteer has been dosed in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of S011806. S011806 is an orally-available, small molecule antagonist of the pro-inflammatory cytokine, interleukin-17 (IL-17), which is a validated drug target for the treatment of a variety of immunological diseases. The Phase 1 trial of S011806 is designed to generate safety and pharmacokinetic data, as well as provide early clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients.



“S011806 is designed to be a highly selective and potent orally administered inhibitor of the IL-17 cytokine, a well-validated target in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis,” said Kevin Judice, Ph.D., founder and CEO of DICE Therapeutics. “The initiation of this clinical trial for S011806, the first of several programs in our IL-17 franchise, marks a major milestone in our mission to bring an effective and convenient oral therapy to patients suffering from IL-17 mediated diseases like psoriasis.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a first-in-human, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that will evaluate S011806 in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients in the UK. The trial will evaluate single and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers to understand the safety and pharmacokinetics of S011806. In addition, the Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of S011806 across two dose regimens in psoriasis patients, which could provide early clinical proof-of-concept and dose selection guidance for use in future studies.

About S011806 and Psoriasis

S011806 is an orally available, small molecule antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule IL-17, an immune cell-derived cytokine that is produced in response to infection by certain microorganisms. Upon binding to its receptor on various cell types found in tissues (e.g. keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and epithelial cells), IL-17 elicits downstream signals that orchestrate sustained tissue inflammation, with the aim of clearing the invading pathogen.

In autoimmune diseases, the immune system appears to over-react and mount strong immune responses in the absence of an obvious infectious event. Over the past two decades, research has shown that IL-17 is a powerful driver of psoriasis, a skin disease that occurs in the absence of an obvious infectious event. Psoriasis manifests as erythematous plaques with thick scaling that can occur anywhere on the body. Symptoms include itching, bleeding, and pain; furthermore, the disease can lead to disfiguration and considerable psychological burden. According to the National Psoriasis Association, more than eight million Americans – and 125 million people worldwide – suffered from psoriasis in 2020. There is no cure for psoriasis.

S011806 is being developed initially for the treatment of psoriasis, with the objective of achieving therapeutic benefit similar to that of the U.S. FDA-approved injectable biologics.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidate, S011806, is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

Forward Looking Statements

