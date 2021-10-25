Qualcomm IoT Solutions Power Modern Smart Warehouse by Zyter for OneScreen

San Diego, California, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

+++++

What’s the news: Zyter and Qualcomm are partnering to implement a state-of-the art, IoT-based smart warehouse for OneScreen, a smart school technology provider in San Diego. The warehouse will feature LiDAR-based digital twin, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), AR/VR technologies, IoT sensors, and a robust warehouse management system.

Why it matters: High turnover and a severe labor shortage are impacting warehouse operations at a time when demand, driven by rapid e-Commerce growth, is at an all-time high. The warehouse and transportation industry had a record 490,000 openings in July1, a shortfall that experts expect will only get worse in coming months. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports turnover in warehousing has grown from 40% to nearly 60% over a five-year period2.

Who it’s for: Those interested in supply chain, warehouse and logistics advances.

+++++

San Diego, CA, October 25 – Zyter today announced they are implementing a state-of-the-art, next-generation smart warehouse for OneScreen located in San Diego which will be equipped with products from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The smart warehouse design for OneScreen plans to include an LTE-private network, implementation of a digital twin, robust warehouse management system, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), AR/VR technologies, IoT sensors and more. The modern smart warehouse will increase warehouse operational efficiencies, enable automated inventory control, enhance safety and security within the facility and save time and money for OneScreen employees and customers. This smart warehouse project exemplifies how Qualcomm Technologies and its IoT ecosystem are critical to enabling the global digital transformation of industries with a differentiated approach that leverages the growing number of smart devices that make up the connected intelligent edge.

Through the Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite and its ecosystem of 400+ Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator program members, Qualcomm Technologies has acted as a catalyst in enabling the accessibility and ease of deployment for businesses and entities looking to adopt end-to-end smart solutions, fueling digital transformation and deployments of smart spaces. Implementing smart connected spaces frequently involves sourcing, developing and integrating multiple fragmented technologies. The unique IoTaaS model is designed to remove the need to invest in costly and fragmented efforts. Adopting IoTaaS enables streamlined, end-to-end solutions, taking the place of lengthy processes that previously took months or years and can shrink timelines to a matter of weeks. Ultimately this supports rollout with faster time to commercialization and provides increased accessibility to smart solutions and infrastructure for businesses and communities.

For this project, Zyter will be responsible for implementing its Smart Warehouse module running on the Zyter SmartSpaces™ IoT platform. As a key collaborator with Qualcomm Technologies for the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem, the SmartSpaces platform breaks down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications in a seamless interface. In addition, the Smart Warehouse will contain the private LTE CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) network cell sites powered by Qualcomm® RAN Platforms for Small Cells, and CPEs featuring Qualcomm® Fixed Wireless Access Platform, with an upgrade path to 5G in the future. Members of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem are supplying trackers, cameras, and sensors needed for enabling the smart warehouse. Zyter will be implementing and deploying the LTE private network as well as managing and installing the integration of all hardware, sensors, and the warehouse management system (WMS).

“We are pleased Zyter has chosen Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT products for another IoTaaS commercial deployment with the smart warehouse for OneScreen,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director and global head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “To directly address the fragmented nature of the IoT industry, our unique Qualcomm IoT Services Suite is helping to bridge the gap for IoT service providers and entities looking to efficiently and effectively deploy smart solutions and is revolutionizing the way businesses and entities modernize their practices.”

“I am pleased to work with Zyter and Qualcomm Technologies, utilizing the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite to enable a smart warehouse in San Diego. Implementation of the digital twin, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), AR/VR use cases, and IoT sensors will make this a state-of-the-art operation,” said Sufian Munir, chief executive officer, OneScreen. “This next-generation smart warehouse will increase productivity, enable automated inventory control, safety and security within the facility and save time and money for employees and customers.”

“This smart warehouse project exemplifies how Qualcomm Technologies and its IoT ecosystem are essential to enabling the global digital transformation of many different industries,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and chief executive officer, Zyter, Inc. “Bringing IoT, artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies to warehouses takes operations to a level never seen before.”

To learn more about the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite, please visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/products/internet-of-things/services-suite.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Zyter

Zyter delivers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions spanning buildings, stadiums, campuses, and even cities. The Zyter SmartSpaces platform supports solutions for multiple markets including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, travel, and construction. By integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications, organizations can gain new insights to improve efficiencies while providing end-users with an engaging digital experience. In 2021, Zyter won more than 37 global awards for its IoT products including Best Technology and Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com/IoT.

###

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm IoT Services Suite, Qualcomm RAN Platforms, Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner

Chief Marketing Officer

Zyter, Inc.

press@Zyter.com

Attachments