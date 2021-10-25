Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Reach US$2.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ion Exchange Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818000/?utm_source=GNW

Ion exchange resins can effectively remove organic compounds, radioactive elements such as lanthanum, thorium, and uranium, along with chlorine. The ion exchange process is mainly utilized to produce high-quality water for various industrial applications, water softening, and the removal or recovery of metals in the chemical sector. Rising ion exchange resin demand for numerous applications is a key factor driving growth in the market. Ion exchange resins are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, wastewater treatment, electronics, mining, food and beverage, and power generation. Growth in these industries is likely to drive expansion in the global market. Growing awareness regarding water softening and purification for industrial applications is also poised to drive growth in the coming years. Growth is likely to surge owing to increasing demand for power generation in India, China, and the Middle East in the next few years. The rising significance of the quality of captive water due to advances in renewable energy sources like biogas, wind energy, and hydropower is likely to propel growth in the market. Expansion in the mining sector along with rapid industrialization is increasing the need for freshwater, which in turn, will propel the ion exchange resins market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ion Exchange Resins estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Ion Exchange Resins market. Accelerated urbanization in the Asia Pacific region has resulted in rising cationic resin demand for numerous water treatment applications. Cationic resins display better efficiency and broader applicability as compared to anionic resins.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $533.6 Million by 2026



The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$374.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$533.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$572.5 Million by the year end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific region is likely to be a key market as rising industrial growth rate in China and India raises water pollution levels, thereby driving demand for ion exchange resins over the coming years. Governments in emerging markets like Indonesia, China, and India are taking stringent measures towards water treatment. Growth in North America is due to rising demand for these resins from end-use industries such as nuclear power, mining, and pharmaceutical, among others. The region is likely to register tremendous growth because of expansion in the pharma, nuclear power, and mining industries.



Power (End-Use) Segment to Reach $905.9 Million by 2026



Power industry is the leading end-use market for ion exchange resins market. Fossil power plants are using various water treatment devices such as feedwater makeup, stator cooling, condensate polishing, and indicator cation resin in order to improve operational efficiency. Makeup water is added to the cooling towers for compensating losses due to evaporation and leakage. While strong base anion resins are primarily used in makeup water, weak base resins are capable of minimizing operating costs. In the global Power (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$492.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$724.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)



Aldex Chemical Company, Ltd.

Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.

Auchtel Products Ltd.

Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Eichrom Technologies, LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Finex Oy

Hebi Juxing Resin Co., Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Jacobi Carbons AB

Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd.

Novasep Holding SAS

Ovivo, Inc.

Purolite Corporation

ResinTech, Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Sunresin New Materials Co., Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing

Clean and Safe Water

What is Ion Exchange Technology?

An Introduction to Ion Exchange Resins

Key Properties of Ion Exchange Resins

Types of Ion Exchange Resins

Major Applications of Ion Exchange Resins

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cationic Resins: The Largest Segment

Power Generation Emerges as the Leading End-Use Market

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications to Present Growth Opportunities for Ion

Exchange Resins Market

Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Importance of Water

Recycling & Reuse Bodes Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by

Sources of Fresh Water

Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe &

Reliable Water Supply: A Key Factor Fueling Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water

Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America & Caribbean

EXHIBIT 4: Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia,

Latin America, and Africa

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Industrialization and Surge in Urban Population in Emerging

Economies Fuels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Water Needs of Expanding Urban Population to Boost Market for

Ion Exchange Resins

EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 7: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on

Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises

Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Ion Exchange Resin Demand in Power Industry to Witness High Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 9: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Rise in Nuclear Power Generation Drives Demand for Ion Exchange

Resins

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Operable Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide

for 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Nuclear Power Capacity Distribution by Region: New

Capacity in Gwe for Operational and Under-Construction Plants

Chemical & Petrochemical: Demand for Ion Exchange Resins to

Witness Healthy Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry?s Need for Improved Drug Retention &

Prevention of Dose Dumping & Toxicity to Boost Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Cleaning and Obtaining

Pure Metals

Increased Need for Ultrapure Water Boosts Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Global Ultrapure Water Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Water Softening: A Major Application of Ion Exchange Resins

EXHIBIT 15: Global Water Softeners Market Size (US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Ion Exchange Resins Find Growing Use in Catalysis

Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Sugar Refining

EXHIBIT 16: Global Sugar Production in Million Tons for the

Years 2016-17 through 2020-21

Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Making Mineral Oils Acid-free

Challenges Facing Ion Exchange Resins Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cationic Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cationic Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cationic Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Anionic Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anionic Resins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anionic Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Water &

Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical &

Petrochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Chemical & Petrochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &

Petrochemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange Resins

by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by Type -

Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange Resins

by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by Type -

Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by Type -

Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic

Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by Type -

Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange Resins

by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by Type -

Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange Resins

by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by End-Use -

Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Chemical & Petrochemical,

Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by Type - Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by Type -

Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cationic Resins,

Anionic Resins and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ion Exchange

Resins by End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage,

Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Ion Exchange Resins by

End-Use - Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Electrical &

Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ion Exchange Resins by



