Chloroprene Rubber Market Worth USD 1390 million by 2027| CAGR of 4.6% : Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Chloroprene rubber Market Research Report by Grade (Linear, Crystallizing Resistance, Sulfur Modified, Others), by Application (Coatings & Adhesives, Wires & Cables, Hoses & Tubes, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical Applications and Others, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Chloroprene rubber is characterized by its unique balance of characteristics among synthetic elastomers. It has high mechanical strength, low flammability, aging resistance, high ozone and weather resistance, excellent chemical resistance, mild oil and fuel resistance, and adhesion to a wide variety of substrates. The rising automotive industry is majorly driving the expansion of the worldwide chloroprene rubber market. Over the forecast period, the rising use of chloroprene rubber pads in reinforced concrete structures in the construction sector is expected to drive market expansion. The utilization of optical fiber cables in the telecommunications industry is expected to drive the market.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Chloroprene-Rubber-Market/request-sample

Key Players

The key players profiled in Chloroprene rubber market analysis include Denka Group, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, DuPont Performance Elastomers, Dow Chemical Company, Showa Denko K.K., Lanxess AG, Chongqing Longevity Salt and Chemical Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Nairit Plant CJSC, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. and Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co. Ltd. among others

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Grade, the market is segmented into Linear, Crystallizing Resistance, Sulfur Modified, Others. Linear segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Coatings & Adhesives, Wires & Cables, Hoses & Tubes, Building & Construction, Automotive, Medical Applications and Others Coatings & Adhesives segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market

COVID-19 Impact on the Chloroprene rubber Market

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has stopped manufacturing activities, reducing demand for chloroprene rubber as well as its manufacture and processing. The chloroprene rubber industry's most badly harmed end-use sectors are automotive and transportation. It has had a significant impact on the market's supply chain management.

Ask for Customization @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Chloroprene-Rubber-Market/ask-for-customization

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the largest revenue share. China and India are the Asia Pacific region's major economies in the manufacturing sector, which is predicted to drive product demand in the automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, textile, and other industries. In the electrical and electronics industries, chloroprene is utilized as an insulating substance.

Chloroprene Rubber Market Segmentation

By Grade

Linear

Crystallizing Resistance

Sulfur Modified

Others





By Application

Coatings & Adhesives

Wires & Cables

Hoses & Tubes

Building & Construction

Automotive

Medical Applications

Others





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Buy Chloroprene Rubber Market Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Chloroprene-Rubber-Market/payment-gateway

About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.