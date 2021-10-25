Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$173.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
Expanding enterprise market, increase in number of offices, and growing number of working population are major factors fueling demand for a range of office use stationery products such as markers, files, folders, diaries, binders, organizers, and writing instruments. The number of start-ups and corporate offices emerging is a potential revenue generating opportunity for market participants. Growth in is also aligned with economic developments, cyclic/seasonal trends, technological innovations, lifestyle changes as well as demographic changes. Apart from the cyclical nature of the industry, yet another noticeable trend is the strong focus of manufacturers on technology developments and product enhancements as a measure to ward off growing threat from Internet and digitalization. Future expansion of the market is likely to be facilitated by business growth, increasing gains for online platforms and rising demand for customized products. The market is also influenced by green initiatives and the increase in adoption of recyclable stationery products by businesses, with the trend being more prominent in developed countries. The trend is prompting vendors to offer stationery products made using recyclable materials. Companies such as Amazon.com, Staples and Office Depot have started offering sustainable products including letterhead and office papers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$150.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US173.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$49.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Office Stationery and Supplies market. The declining consumption of paper-based commodities due to rising IT integration and automation presents tremendous growth opportunity for the computer & printer supplies market. In addition, ongoing transition of consumers from tri-color toward ink-cartridges due to their high print quality is anticipated to fuel the demand for printing supplies.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2026
The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets particularly the US and Europe have been traditional markets for office stationery products and supplies. Growth in these markets has been driven by the established office and enterprise sector. Creative marketing and promotional efforts is also likely to sustain growth of office supplies market instruments in these developed markets. Rapidly expanding developing nations such as China and India, increase in business development activities and subsequent rise in number of office establishments have been fueling sales of office supplies in developing regions.
Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2026
Stationery/Mailing Supplies includes products such as mailing envelopes, essentially padded envelopes & paper-based envelopes. Home Offices evolved into a strong end-use segment for stationery products due to which paper based products as well as printer papers, inked ribbons and mailing supplies are finding increased demand. In the global Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 349 Featured)
- 3M
- A.T. Cross Company
- ACCO Brands Corp.
- Aurora Corp. of America
- Ballarpur Industries Limited
- Beifa Group Co., Ltd
- Société Bic S.A
- Brother International
- Canon, Inc.
- Cenveo Inc
- Deli Company
- Dixon Ticonderoga
- Domtar Corporation
- Faber-Castell
- G M Pens International
- Hamelin Group
- ICO
- KOKUYO Co, Ltd
- LYRECO UK
- Office Depot, Inc.
- Shanghai M&G Stationery
- Shenzhen Comix Group
- Staples, Inc.
- Veritiv Corporation
- Wenzhou Aihao Pen
- WHSmith PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies
Shift towards Work from Home and Remote Work Strategies:
Implications for Office Supplies Market
EXHIBIT 2: WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total
Workforce for 2019 and 2020
Essential Office Supplies in Post Pandemic Period
An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid
Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products
Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies
Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth
Determinants for Office Supplies Market
EXHIBIT 3: Vacancy Rate of Office Spaces in the US: Q4 2018 to
Q1 2021
Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared
Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market
EXHIBIT 4: Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021
EXHIBIT 5: Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million)
for 2018-2021
EXHIBIT 6: Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces:
(in %) for 2020E
Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &
Challenges for Office Supplies Market
Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies
EXHIBIT 7: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: February 2021
EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for
the Years 2011-2019
Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment
Women: Major Home Office Users
Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery
Products
Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market
Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
Pens Are Here to Stay!
Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens
Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche
Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings
Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-
Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales
Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in
Prominence
Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and
Printer Supplies
EXHIBIT 9: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
Trends in Office Printing Market
The Age of Digital Pens
Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers
Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies
and Stationery Market
Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers
Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics
E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for
Office Stationery and Supplies
EXHIBIT 10: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-
Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Computer/Printer
Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Computer/Printer Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computer/Printer
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery/Mailing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Stationery/Mailing Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Stationery/Mailing
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Desk Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Desk Supplies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Desk Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Filing Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Filing Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filing Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Binding Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Binding Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Binding Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China: The Largest Exporter of Wooden Pencils
Market Analytics
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies
by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,
Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,
Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________