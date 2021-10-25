Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$173.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW

Expanding enterprise market, increase in number of offices, and growing number of working population are major factors fueling demand for a range of office use stationery products such as markers, files, folders, diaries, binders, organizers, and writing instruments. The number of start-ups and corporate offices emerging is a potential revenue generating opportunity for market participants. Growth in is also aligned with economic developments, cyclic/seasonal trends, technological innovations, lifestyle changes as well as demographic changes. Apart from the cyclical nature of the industry, yet another noticeable trend is the strong focus of manufacturers on technology developments and product enhancements as a measure to ward off growing threat from Internet and digitalization. Future expansion of the market is likely to be facilitated by business growth, increasing gains for online platforms and rising demand for customized products. The market is also influenced by green initiatives and the increase in adoption of recyclable stationery products by businesses, with the trend being more prominent in developed countries. The trend is prompting vendors to offer stationery products made using recyclable materials. Companies such as Amazon.com, Staples and Office Depot have started offering sustainable products including letterhead and office papers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$150.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US173.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$49.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Office Stationery and Supplies market. The declining consumption of paper-based commodities due to rising IT integration and automation presents tremendous growth opportunity for the computer & printer supplies market. In addition, ongoing transition of consumers from tri-color toward ink-cartridges due to their high print quality is anticipated to fuel the demand for printing supplies.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.1 Billion by 2026



The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets particularly the US and Europe have been traditional markets for office stationery products and supplies. Growth in these markets has been driven by the established office and enterprise sector. Creative marketing and promotional efforts is also likely to sustain growth of office supplies market instruments in these developed markets. Rapidly expanding developing nations such as China and India, increase in business development activities and subsequent rise in number of office establishments have been fueling sales of office supplies in developing regions.



Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2026



Stationery/Mailing Supplies includes products such as mailing envelopes, essentially padded envelopes & paper-based envelopes. Home Offices evolved into a strong end-use segment for stationery products due to which paper based products as well as printer papers, inked ribbons and mailing supplies are finding increased demand. In the global Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 349 Featured)



3M

A.T. Cross Company

ACCO Brands Corp.

Aurora Corp. of America

Ballarpur Industries Limited

Beifa Group Co., Ltd

Société Bic S.A

Brother International

Canon, Inc.

Cenveo Inc

Deli Company

Dixon Ticonderoga

Domtar Corporation

Faber-Castell

G M Pens International

Hamelin Group

ICO

KOKUYO Co, Ltd

LYRECO UK

Office Depot, Inc.

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Shenzhen Comix Group

Staples, Inc.

Veritiv Corporation

Wenzhou Aihao Pen

WHSmith PLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies

Shift towards Work from Home and Remote Work Strategies:

Implications for Office Supplies Market

EXHIBIT 2: WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total

Workforce for 2019 and 2020

Essential Office Supplies in Post Pandemic Period

An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid

Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies

Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth

Determinants for Office Supplies Market

EXHIBIT 3: Vacancy Rate of Office Spaces in the US: Q4 2018 to

Q1 2021

Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared

Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market

EXHIBIT 4: Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021

EXHIBIT 5: Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million)

for 2018-2021

EXHIBIT 6: Countries with Highest Number of Coworking Spaces:

(in %) for 2020E

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &

Challenges for Office Supplies Market

Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies

EXHIBIT 7: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic

Region: February 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for

the Years 2011-2019

Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

Women: Major Home Office Users

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery

Products

Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings

Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-

Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in

Prominence

Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and

Printer Supplies

EXHIBIT 9: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Trends in Office Printing Market

The Age of Digital Pens

Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers

Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies

and Stationery Market

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for

Office Stationery and Supplies

EXHIBIT 10: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-

Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge



