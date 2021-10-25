ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

| Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
18-Oct-2158,319 € 669.82 € 39,063,075.12
19-Oct-2157,460 € 679.76 € 39,059,250.93
20-Oct-21 - - -
21-Oct-2170,075 € 661.42 € 46,348,824.31
22-Oct-2151,505 € 685.47 € 35,305,276.56

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771