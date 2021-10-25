ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 18-Oct-21 58,319 € 669.82 € 39,063,075.12 19-Oct-21 57,460 € 679.76 € 39,059,250.93 20-Oct-21 - - - 21-Oct-21 70,075 € 661.42 € 46,348,824.31 22-Oct-21 51,505 € 685.47 € 35,305,276.56

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



