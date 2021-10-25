Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Increase 44% to $0.47 Per Share in 3Q21 from 3Q20; 2021 Record Nine Month Earnings of $15.2 million; Quarterly Loan Growth of $109 Million Excluding PPP Loan Paydowns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $5.0 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.47 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $4.7 million and $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $3.5 million and $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 was $5.0 million and $0.47 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income as adjusted of $4.7 million and $0.44 per diluted share for the preceding quarter, and $3.3 million and $0.30 per diluted share for the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, earnings increased 66% to a record $15.2 million, or $1.41 per diluted share compared to earnings of $9.2 million or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2020.

The Company’s third quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2021: (1) increase in loan interest income due to an increase of $0.6 million in the accretion of deferred fees on the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”); (2) modest increase in net interest income resulting from an increase in the investment portfolio size and lower deposit cost; (3) decreases in gain on sale of loans of $0.5 million due to lower loan origination and sales activity; (4) an increase in compensation expense of $0.3 million largely due to higher incentive compensation based on performance, including loan growth; and (5) the reversal of MSR impairment of $0.4 million.

Book value per share was $15.77 at September 30, 2021, compared to $15.33 at June 30, 2021, and $14.10 at September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $12.37 at September 30, 2021, compared to $11.95 at June 30, 2021 and $10.75 at September 30, 2020. Book value per share increased $1.67 over the past 12 months, an 11.8% increase from September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased $1.62 over the past 12 months, a 15.1% increase from September 30, 2020. These increases were net of the Company’s payment of the annual shareholder dividend in the first quarter of 2021 of $0.23 per share.

“We were pleased with our continued focus on building market share, the significant progress with PPP loan forgiveness for our clients and further improvements in support areas. Our execution has produced strong results, including the 15% increase in tangible book value year over year, 9% year-to-date loan growth rate, and disciplined operational and expense management. Stronger employment dynamics in our markets than national averages and the seasonal strength of summer also contributed to exceptionally strong loan growth in all commercial loan types this quarter. SBA PPP loans decreased by $44 million to $31 million or 16% of the total in SBA PPP loans originated. Our current loan pipeline is understandably softer following the strong quarterly performance and the seasonal slowdown we see in the fall and winter, ” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

September 30, 2021 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.)

Quarterly earnings of $5.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, were the highest third quarter earnings in the company’s history and up modestly from the quarter ended June 30, 2021, earnings of $4.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share, and increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2020, earnings of $3.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share. Fiscal 2021 earnings have exceeded fiscal 2020’s previous record earnings. Year-over-year earnings for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, were $15.2 million, or $1.41 per share compared to $9.2 million, or $0.82 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.





Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.46% at September 30, 2021, compared to 9.57% at June 30, 2021. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5 was 7.58% at September 30, 2021, compared to 7.62% at June 30, 2021. “The modest quarterly asset growth offset the growth in shareholder’s equity. We utilized a portion of our strong quarterly earnings to repurchase 180 thousand shares of stock during the quarter. Repurchases made during the third quarter used all remaining shares authorized under our November 30, 2020 share repurchase program. On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors adopted a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 533 thousand shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the outstanding shares on that date. As of September 30, 2021, we have approximately 389 thousand shares remaining under this new share repurchase program. We balance the positive effect on earnings per share accretion with the impact on TCE ratio and regulatory capital ratios. The shares repurchased have reduced outstanding shares by above 6% in the past twelve months which impacts earnings per share positively, while reducing TCE ratio growth by approximately 50 basis points.” said James Broucek, Executive Vice President and CFO.





The Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act decreased to $20.6 million, or 1.6% of gross loans at September 30, 2021, versus $35.7 million, or 3% of gross loans at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, hotel industry sector loans represent $19.2 million of the approved deferrals.





The allowance for loan losses on originated loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, decreased to 1.54% at September 30, 2021, from 1.72% at June 30, 2021, due to loan growth and no provision for loan losses. Since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, they are excluded from this reserve calculation. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 1.35% at September 30, 2021, down from 1.43% at June 30, 2021, and up from 1.21% at September 30, 2020. Additionally, loans resulting from Bank acquisitions were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were also excluded from this reserve calculation.





Nonperforming assets increased modestly to $12.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.8 million one quarter earlier. This increase was due to a $4.5 million commercial real estate loan secured by a senior living facility in our market. We are working with this borrower on a plan to improve cash flow and return to accrual status. This resulted in substandard assets increasing to $27.1 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $25.9 million at June 30, 2021. These increases were more than offset by the $9.8 million decrease in special mention loans to $2.5 million. The decrease in special mention loans largely related to acquired loans.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased $39.0 million during the quarter to $1.75 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.71 billion at June 30, 2021, largely due to loan growth, funded by deposit growth.

Securities available for sale decreased $9.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, to $234.4 million from $243.7 million at June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to principal repayments. In addition, the Company sold $7.1 million of securities, primarily consisting of lower yielding trust preferred securities issued by large bank holding companies. This decrease was partially offset by $6.5 million in purchases of subordinated debt issued by banks.

Securities held to maturity increased $8.1 million to $67.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $59.6 million at June 30, 2021, primarily due to a net increase in agency mortgage-backed securities as purchases exceeded principal reductions.

Loans receivable increased by $67.1 million to $1.249 billion at September 30, 2021, from $1.181 billion as of June 30, 2021. The originated loan portfolio before SBA PPP loans increased $128.8 million in the quarter. This growth was largely in multifamily and commercial real estate loans, with almost all categories increasing. Acquired loans decreased by $20.1 million and total SBA PPP loans decreased $43.6 million during the current quarter.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.8 million at September 30, 2021, representing 1.35% of total loans receivable compared to $16.8 million at June 30, 2021, representing 1.43% of total loans receivable. Excluding the SBA PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.38% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.52% at June 30, 2021. Approximately 18% of the loan portfolio, excluding SBA loans at September 30, 2021, consists of loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions resulting in these loans being recorded at fair market value at acquisition. The allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans as a percent of originated loans excluding SBA PPP loans was 1.54% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.72% at June 30, 2021, with the decrease due to growth in the originated loan portfolio. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Bank had modest net charge-offs of $13 thousand.

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 1,006,159 $ 877,534 $ 835,769 $ 777,340 SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees 29,753 71,508 120,711 135,177 Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount 212,742 232,516 281,101 317,622 Loans, end of period $ 1,248,654 $ 1,181,558 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,230,139 SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees (29,753 ) (71,508 ) (120,711 ) (135,177 ) Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees $ 1,218,901 $ 1,110,050 $ 1,116,870 $ 1,094,962 Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans $ 15,505 $ 15,059 $ 14,819 $ 12,809 Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans 1,327 1,786 2,224 2,027 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,832 $ 16,845 $ 17,043 $ 14,836 ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.38 % 1.21 % ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.53 % 1.35 % ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.54 % 1.72 % 1.77 % 1.65 %

Nonperforming assets increased to $12.1 million or 0.69% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.8 million or 0.51% of total assets at June 30, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets was largely due to a $4.5 million loan. This loan is secured by a senior living facility located in one of our markets and the current estimated collateral value of the loan approximates the loan’s carrying value. Included in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, are $5.4 million of nonperforming assets acquired during recent whole-bank acquisitions. Originated nonperforming assets were $6.7 million, or 0.38% of total assets for the most recent quarter. Over the past year, nonperforming assets declined 19% from $14.9 million at September 30, 2020, to $12.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Over the past year, total criticized loans decreased 27% from $40.7 million at September 30, 2020, to $29.7 million at September 30, 2021.

(in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Special mention loan balances $ 2,548 $ 12,308 $ 13,659 $ 6,672 $ 7,777 Substandard loan balances 27,137 25,890 26,064 28,541 32,922 Criticized loans, end of period $ 29,685 $ 38,198 $ 39,723 $ 35,213 $ 40,699

Deposits increased $37.1 million to $1.408 billion at September 30, 2021, from $1.371 billion at June 30, 2021. The growth of non-maturity deposits of $70.6 million was partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $33.5 million. The decrease in certificates of deposit was due to the Company choosing not to match higher rate local retail certificate competition and some of these closed certificates were transferred to money market deposits.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $13.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $11.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Compared to the second quarter, net interest income benefited from increases in: (1) the accretion on SBA PPP debt forgiveness of $0.6 million; (2) growth in the investment portfolio; and (3) lower deposit costs.

The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 3.34% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.22% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This increase in NIM from the second quarter is largely due to a 13 basis point increase in SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and an 8 basis point reduction in deposit costs. This increase was partially offset by lower loan yields, primarily due to the change in nonaccrual loans.

In comparison to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the current quarter NIM benefited 29 basis points from increased SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and 37 basis points from lower deposit costs. This increase was partially offset by decreases in NIM largely due to lower loan and investment yields due to reductions in market rates, and the increases in the balances of lower yielding investments and interest-bearing cash.

The table below shows the impact of accretion related to purchased credit impaired loans and SBA PPP loans on interest income and NIM.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin As reported $ 13,688 3.34 % $ 12,831 3.22 % $ 12,764 3.31 % $ 13,372 3.51 % $ 11,909 3.11 % Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans $ (8 ) — % $ (37 ) (0.01 ) % $ (58 ) (0.02 ) % $ (324 ) (0.08 ) % $ (130 ) (0.03 ) % Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences $ (12 ) — % $ — — % $ (90 ) (0.02 ) % $ (872 ) (0.23 ) % $ — — % Less scheduled accretion interest $ (261 ) (0.06 ) % $ (265 ) (0.07 ) % $ (266 ) (0.07 ) % $ (252 ) (0.07 ) % $ (276 ) (0.07 ) % Without loan purchase accretion $ 13,407 3.28 % $ 12,529 3.14 % $ 12,350 3.20 % $ 11,924 3.13 % $ 11,503 3.01 % Less SBA PPP net loan fee accretion $ (1,878 ) (0.46 ) % $ (1,309 ) (0.33 ) % $ (1,750 ) (0.45 ) % $ (985 ) (0.26 ) % $ (643 ) (0.17 ) % Without SBA PPP purchase and net loan fee accretion $ 11,529 2.82 % $ 11,220 2.81 % $ 10,600 2.75 % $ 10,939 2.87 % $ 10,860 2.84 %

The table below lists the SBA PPP loans and net deferred loan fee accretion balances related to 2020 and 2021 SBA PPP loan originations:

2020 Originations 2021 Originations Total Balance Net Deferred Fee Income Balance Net Deferred Fee Income Balance Net Deferred Fee Income SBA PPP Loans, December 31, 2020 $ 123,702 $ 2,991 $ — $ — $ 123,702 $ 2,991 2021 SBA PPP Loan Originations — — 47,467 1,770 47,467 1,770 Less: 2021 SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness and Fee Accretion (52,238 ) (1,750 ) — — (52,238 ) (1,750 ) SBA PPP Loans, March 31, 2021 71,464 1,241 47,467 1,770 118,931 3,011 2021 SBA PPP Loan Originations — — 8,323 1,715 8,323 1,715 Less: 2021 SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness and Fee Accretion (50,057 ) (933 ) (2,272 ) (376 ) (52,329 ) (1,309 ) SBA PPP Loans, June 30, 2021 21,407 308 53,518 $ 3,109 74,925 3,417 2021 SBA PPP Loan Originations — — 64 9 64 9 Less: 2021 SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness and Fee Accretion (18,286 ) (279 ) (25,402 ) (1,599 ) (43,688 ) (1,878 ) SBA PPP Loans, September 30, 2021 $ 3,121 $ 29 $ 28,180 $ 1,519 $ 31,301 $ 1,548

The Bank continued to manage deposit interest rates, as various non-maturity deposit product rates were reduced, and interest rates on new and renewed certificates of deposit were lower than the previous quarter. These actions reduced the cost of deposits by 8 basis points in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Some of this reduction was due to the cost of CD’s decreasing 15 basis points from 1.45% at June 30, 2021, to 1.30% at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had approximately $47 million of certificate of deposit accounts maturing in the fourth quarter with a weighted average cost of approximately 0.80% and approximately $156 million of certificate of deposit accounts maturing in 2022 with a weighted average cost of approximately 1.50%. Approximately 80% of the 2022 maturities occur in the first half of 2022. The approximate weighted average cost of new certificates in the third quarter of 2021 was below 0.3%.

Loan loss provisions were zero for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. No loan loss provision was realized during the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, due to lower CARES Act Section 4013 deferrals, low charge-off activity, decreases in criticized assets and improving economic conditions in our markets from those seen in the last quarter of 2020. Continued improving economic conditions in our markets, have resulted in improving trends for businesses, especially for those most impacted by the pandemic. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was zero compared to $5.25 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The year-to-date September 30, 2020, provision for loan losses expense due to the impact of the pandemic was approximately $3.5 million, with the remaining provision split due to loan growth and changes in credit quality.

Non-interest income decreased to $3.4 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $5.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the third quarter compared to the second quarter was largely due to a reduction in gain on sale of loans of $0.5 million due to lower volume of loans originated and sold. This decrease was modestly offset by the receipt of the Company’s annual debit card incentive in the third quarter of $0.1 million recorded in other income. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the comparable prior year quarter was a result of the following factors: (1) lower gain on sale of loans; (2) lower loan servicing income; and (3) no gain on sale of acquired business lines.

Total non-interest expense increased $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $10.3 million, compared to $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and decreased from $10.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase from the second quarter was largely due to the increase in compensation, as incentives increased based on performance, including strong loan originations. The reversal of $0.4 million of previously recorded MSR impairment in the third quarter offset other non-interest expense increases. The decrease from the third quarter of 2020 was due to the reversal of MSR impairment in third quarter of 2021 and a modest impairment recorded in the third quarter of 2020. This was partially offset by $0.2 million of higher incentive compensation as discussed above which more than offset the reduction in full time equivalent employees from a year ago.

Provisions for income taxes, increased to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021 at $1.7 million. The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 26.7% compared to 26.8% for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 26.7% for the comparable prior year quarter.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in November 2021.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 25 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity as adjusted, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill, and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

September 30, 2021 (unaudited) June 30, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 (audited) September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,341 $ 128,440 $ 119,440 $ 115,474 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,512 1,512 3,752 3,752 Securities available for sale “AFS” 234,425 243,746 144,233 150,908 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 67,739 59,582 43,551 16,927 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 327 297 200 187 Other investments 14,965 14,966 14,948 15,075 Loans receivable 1,248,654 1,181,558 1,237,581 1,230,139 Allowance for loan losses (16,832 ) (16,845 ) (17,043 ) (14,836 ) Loans receivable, net 1,231,822 1,164,713 1,220,538 1,215,303 Loans held for sale 1,675 3,109 3,075 4,938 Mortgage servicing rights, net 4,082 3,862 3,252 3,498 Office properties and equipment, net 21,730 21,121 21,165 21,607 Accrued interest receivable 4,882 4,898 5,652 5,829 Intangible assets 4,297 4,696 5,494 5,893 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,498 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 4 145 197 812 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 24,149 23,991 23,684 23,514 Other assets 8,029 7,896 8,416 7,378 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,753,477 $ 1,714,472 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,622,593 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,408,315 $ 1,371,226 $ 1,295,256 $ 1,270,778 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances 111,512 111,496 123,498 124,491 Other borrowings 58,400 58,380 58,328 58,297 Other liabilities 9,324 9,354 11,449 11,704 Total liabilities 1,587,551 1,550,456 1,488,531 1,465,270 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,518,885, 10,696,075; 11,056,349 and 11,154,645 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 105 107 111 112 Additional paid-in capital 119,929 121,732 126,154 127,068 Retained earnings 44,660 40,117 32,809 29,239 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,232 2,060 1,490 904 Total stockholders’ equity 165,926 164,016 160,564 157,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,753,477 $ 1,714,472 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,622,593

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited) June 30, 2021 (unaudited) September 30, 2020 (unaudited) September 30, 2021 (unaudited) September 30, 2020 (unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,537 $ 13,960 $ 14,154 $ 43,014 $ 44,300 Interest on investments 1,638 1,518 1,064 4,260 3,712 Total interest and dividend income 16,175 15,478 15,218 47,274 48,012 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,354 1,521 2,255 4,589 8,042 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowed funds 389 384 430 1,183 1,386 Interest on other borrowed funds 744 742 624 2,217 1,701 Total interest expense 2,487 2,647 3,309 7,989 11,129 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,688 12,831 11,909 39,285 36,883 Provision for loan losses — — 1,500 — 5,250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,688 12,831 10,409 39,285 31,633 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 463 395 431 1,256 1,336 Interchange income 600 647 556 1,776 1,509 Loan servicing income 842 825 1,144 2,560 3,144 Gain on sale of loans 1,014 1,522 1,987 4,131 4,585 Loan fees and service charges 118 151 320 547 1,041 Insurance commission income — — — — 474 Net gains (losses) on investment securities 73 37 (1 ) 344 97 Net gain on sale of acquired business lines — — 180 — 432 Settlement proceeds — — — — 131 Other 338 216 445 801 929 Total non-interest income 3,448 3,793 5,062 11,415 13,678 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 5,733 5,473 5,538 16,802 16,881 Occupancy 1,313 1,314 1,396 3,943 4,106 Data processing 1,558 1,396 1,331 4,296 3,735 Amortization of intangible assets 399 399 399 1,197 1,223 Mortgage servicing rights expense, net 37 441 603 28 2,330 Advertising, marketing and public relations 220 194 260 576 802 FDIC premium assessment 148 82 188 395 436 Professional services 347 381 434 1,250 1,391 Gains on repossessed assets, net (3 ) (29 ) (105 ) (150 ) (195 ) Other 568 547 680 1,670 2,138 Total non-interest expense 10,320 10,198 10,724 30,007 32,847 Income before provision for income taxes 6,816 6,426 4,747 20,693 12,464 Provision for income taxes 1,819 1,720 1,267 5,484 3,309 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,480 $ 15,209 $ 9,155 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 1.41 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 1.41 $ 0.82 Cash dividends paid $ — $ — $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Book value per share at end of period $ 15.77 $ 15.33 $ 14.10 $ 15.77 $ 14.10 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 12.37 $ 11.95 $ 10.75 $ 12.37 $ 10.75

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 GAAP pretax income $ 6,816 $ 6,426 $ 4,747 $ 20,693 $ 12,464 Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (1) — — (180 ) — (432 ) Settlement proceeds (2) — — — — (131 ) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (3) — — — 102 — Pretax income as adjusted (4) 6,816 6,426 4,567 20,795 11,901 Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5) 1,819 1,720 1,219 5,511 3,166 Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (4) $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,348 $ 15,284 $ 8,735 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.31 $ 1.41 $ 0.82 Net gain on sale of acquired business lines — — (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) Settlement proceeds — — — — (0.01 ) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee $ — $ — — $ 0.01 — Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 1.42 $ 0.78 Average diluted shares outstanding 10,622,595 10,789,843 11,155,337 10,797,502 11,172,641

(1) Net gain on sale of acquired business lines resulted from (1) the sale of Wells Insurance Agency and (2) the termination and sale of the wealth management business line sales contract acquired in a former acquisition.

(2) Settlement proceeds includes litigation income from a JP Morgan Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) claim. This distribution represents a supplement to the proceeds received in March 2017 from a JP Morgan RMBS previously owned by the Bank and sold in 2011.

(3) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee resulted from the early termination of $8 million in FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and weighted average maturity of 8.75 months included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.

(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.

(5) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.





Loan Composition (in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Originated Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 508,540 $ 420,565 $ 351,113 $ 322,028 Agricultural real estate 49,082 42,925 31,741 32,530 Multi-family real estate 150,094 113,790 112,731 100,148 Construction and land development 84,399 89,586 91,241 80,992 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 90,581 80,783 95,290 79,959 Agricultural operating 25,390 23,014 24,457 24,324 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 68,986 72,965 86,283 90,100 Purchased HELOC loans 3,921 4,949 6,260 6,547 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 17,689 20,377 25,851 28,535 Other consumer 9,414 10,296 12,056 13,221 Originated loans before SBA PPP loans 1,008,096 879,250 837,023 778,384 SBA PPP loans 31,301 74,925 123,702 139,166 Total originated loans $ 1,039,397 $ 954,175 $ 960,725 $ 917,550 Acquired Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 129,784 $ 139,497 $ 156,562 $ 178,645 Agricultural real estate 27,552 29,740 37,054 40,613 Multi-family real estate 5,928 7,401 9,421 9,520 Construction and land development 1,139 1,202 7,276 8,346 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 16,554 19,701 21,263 24,413 Agricultural operating 4,541 4,893 8,328 9,634 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 30,795 33,781 45,103 51,754 Consumer installment: Other consumer 516 648 1,157 1,409 Total acquired loans $ 216,809 $ 236,863 $ 286,164 $ 324,334 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 638,324 $ 560,062 $ 507,675 $ 500,673 Agricultural real estate 76,634 72,665 68,795 73,143 Multi-family real estate 156,022 121,191 122,152 109,668 Construction and land development 85,538 90,788 98,517 89,338 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 107,135 100,484 116,553 104,372 Agricultural operating 29,931 27,907 32,785 33,958 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 99,781 106,746 131,386 141,854 Purchased HELOC loans 3,921 4,949 6,260 6,547 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 17,689 20,377 25,851 28,535 Other consumer 9,930 10,944 13,213 14,630 Gross loans before SBA PPP loans 1,224,905 1,116,113 1,123,187 1,102,718 SBA PPP loans 31,301 74,925 123,702 139,166 Gross loans $ 1,256,206 $ 1,191,038 $ 1,246,889 $ 1,241,884 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (3,486 ) (5,133 ) (4,245 ) (5,033 ) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (4,066 ) (4,347 ) (5,063 ) (6,712 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,248,654 $ 1,181,558 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,230,139

Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

September 30, 2021 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Three Months Ended Nonperforming assets: Originated nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 6,408 $ 2,420 $ 3,649 $ 3,255 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 295 88 415 698 Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 6,703 2,508 4,064 3,953 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) — — 63 352 Other collateral owned 2 16 41 56 Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 6,705 $ 2,524 $ 4,168 $ 4,361 Acquired nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 5,298 $ 5,655 $ 7,098 $ 9,899 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 130 454 171 252 Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 5,428 6,109 7,269 10,151 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 2 129 93 404 Other collateral owned — — — — Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 5,430 $ 6,238 $ 7,362 $ 10,555 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 12,135 $ 8,762 $ 11,530 $ 14,916 Loans, end of period $ 1,248,654 $ 1,181,558 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,230,139 Total assets, end of period $ 1,753,477 $ 1,714,472 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,622,593 Ratios: Originated NPLs to total loans 0.54 % 0.21 % 0.33 % 0.32 % Acquired NPLs to total loans 0.43 % 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.83 % Originated NPAs to total assets 0.38 % 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Acquired NPAs to total assets 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.45 % 0.65 %

Nonperforming Total Assets

(in thousand, except ratios)

September 30, 2021 and Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Three Months Ended Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 5,427 $ 1,027 $ 827 $ 2,762 Agricultural real estate 3,567 3,716 5,084 5,252 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 311 313 357 853 Agricultural operating 1,063 1,163 1,872 1,651 Residential mortgage 1,263 1,768 2,451 2,536 Consumer installment 75 88 156 100 Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,706 $ 8,075 $ 10,747 $ 13,154 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 425 542 586 950 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 12,131 8,617 11,333 14,104 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 4 145 197 812 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 12,135 $ 8,762 $ 11,530 $ 14,916 Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $ 15,689 $ 16,597 $ 18,477 $ 19,778 Nonaccrual TDRs $ 4,324 $ 4,861 $ 6,735 $ 7,199 Loans, end of period $ 1,248,654 $ 1,181,558 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,230,139 Total assets, end of period $ 1,753,477 $ 1,714,472 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,622,593 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 0.97 % 0.73 % 0.92 % 1.15 % NPAs to total assets 0.69 % 0.51 % 0.70 % 0.92 %

Deposit Composition

(in thousands)

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 280,611 $ 253,097 $ 238,348 $ 229,217 Interest bearing demand deposits 381,315 375,005 301,764 279,648 Savings accounts 229,623 220,698 196,348 191,511 Money market accounts 291,242 263,390 245,549 246,651 Certificate accounts 225,524 259,036 313,247 323,751 Total deposits $ 1,408,315 $ 1,371,226 $ 1,295,256 $ 1,270,778

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,192 $ 50 0.18 % $ 113,561 $ 28 0.10 % $ 77,774 $ 18 0.09 % Loans receivable 1,192,636 14,537 4.84 % 1,186,439 13,960 4.72 % 1,258,224 14,154 4.48 % Interest bearing deposits 1,512 8 2.10 % 1,754 9 2.06 % 3,752 23 2.44 % Investment securities (1) 303,325 1,412 1.85 % 283,557 1,308 1.85 % 166,622 846 2.02 % Other investments 14,961 168 4.46 % 15,020 173 4.62 % 15,145 177 4.65 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,623,626 $ 16,175 3.95 % $ 1,600,331 $ 15,478 3.88 % $ 1,521,517 $ 15,218 3.98 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 216,304 $ 95 0.17 % $ 219,804 $ 99 0.18 % $ 183,381 $ 98 0.21 % Demand deposits 392,080 280 0.28 % 360,314 257 0.29 % 285,993 231 0.32 % Money market accounts 276,582 193 0.28 % 258,638 182 0.28 % 255,160 280 0.44 % CD’s 207,494 682 1.30 % 240,224 868 1.45 % 297,691 1,469 1.96 % IRA’s 39,525 104 1.04 % 39,970 115 1.15 % 41,852 177 1.68 % Total deposits $ 1,131,985 $ 1,354 0.47 % $ 1,118,950 $ 1,521 0.55 % $ 1,064,077 $ 2,255 0.84 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 169,891 1,133 2.65 % 171,261 1,126 2.64 % 173,758 1,054 2.41 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,301,876 $ 2,487 0.76 % $ 1,290,211 $ 2,647 0.82 % $ 1,237,835 $ 3,309 1.06 % Net interest income $ 13,688 $ 12,831 $ 11,909 Interest rate spread 3.19 % 3.06 % 2.92 % Net interest margin (1) 3.34 % 3.22 % 3.11 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.25 1.24 1.23

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1, $1 and $0 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.





Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,064 $ 107 0.12 % $ 42,946 $ 141 0.44 % Loans receivable 1,197,469 43,014 4.80 % 1,232,678 44,300 4.80 % Interest bearing deposits 2,227 37 2.22 % 3,967 73 2.46 % Investment securities (1) 263,655 3,606 1.83 % 173,595 2,965 2.28 % Other investments 15,006 510 4.54 % 15,104 533 4.71 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,596,421 $ 47,274 3.96 % $ 1,468,290 $ 48,012 4.37 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 211,320 $ 277 0.18 % $ 169,754 $ 348 0.27 % Demand deposits 361,248 788 0.29 % 262,748 865 0.44 % Money market accounts 263,195 577 0.29 % 244,965 1,240 0.68 % CD’s 237,706 2,592 1.46 % 326,776 5,021 2.05 % IRA’s 40,119 355 1.18 % 42,221 568 1.80 % Total deposits $ 1,113,588 $ 4,589 0.55 % $ 1,046,464 $ 8,042 1.03 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 173,889 3,400 2.61 % 185,256 3,087 2.23 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,287,477 $ 7,989 0.83 % $ 1,231,720 $ 11,129 1.21 % Net interest income $ 39,285 $ 36,883 Interest rate spread 3.13 % 3.16 % Net interest margin (1) 3.29 % 3.36 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.24 1.19

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $3 and $1 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.85 % 1.19 % 0.77 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.00 % 11.63 % 8.93 % 12.51 % 8.06 % Return on average tangible common equity5 (annualized) 15.34 % 14.98 % 11.79 % 16.12 % 10.78 % Efficiency ratio 60 % 61 % 63 % 59 % 65 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.34 % 3.22 % 3.11 % 3.29 % 3.36 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.28 % 3.14 % 3.01 % 3.21 % 3.15 % Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP): Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.82 % 1.19 % 0.74 % Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 12.00 % 11.63 % 8.59 % 12.57 % 7.69 % Return on average tangible common equity as adjusted5 (annualized) 15.34 % 14.98 % 11.34 % 16.20 % 10.29 % Efficiency ratio4 as adjusted (non-GAAP) 60 % 61 % 64 % 59 % 66 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,480 $ 15,209 $ 9,155 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,348 $ 15,284 $ 8,735 Average assets $ 1,748,065 $ 1,716,394 $ 1,627,497 $ 1,713,932 $ 1,580,733 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.85 % 1.19 % 0.77 % Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.82 % 1.19 % 0.74 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,480 $ 15,209 $ 9,155 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,348 $ 15,284 $ 8,735 Average equity $ 165,203 $ 162,361 $ 154,996 $ 162,510 $ 151,691 Return on average equity (annualized) 12.00 % 11.63 % 8.93 % 12.51 % 8.06 % Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 12.00 % 11.63 % 8.59 % 12.57 % 7.69 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 165,926 $ 164,016 $ 157,323 $ 165,926 $ 157,323 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,297 ) (4,696 ) (5,893 ) (4,297 ) (5,893 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,131 $ 127,822 $ 119,932 $ 130,131 $ 119,932 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 129,208 $ 125,967 $ 117,466 $ 126,116 $ 113,411 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,480 $ 15,209 $ 9,155 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,997 $ 4,706 $ 3,348 $ 15,284 $ 8,735 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 15.34 % 14.98 % 11.79 % 16.12 % 10.78 % Return on average tangible common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 15.34 % 14.98 % 11.34 % 16.20 % 10.29 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,320 $ 10,198 $ 10,724 $ 30,007 $ 32,847 FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (1) — — — (102 ) — Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,320 10,198 10,724 29,905 32,847 Non-interest income 3,448 3,793 5,062 11,415 13,678 Net interest margin 13,688 12,831 11,909 39,285 36,883 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 17,136 $ 16,624 $ 16,971 $ 50,700 $ 50,561 Net gain on acquired business lines (1) — — (180 ) — (432 ) Settlement proceeds (1) — — — — (131 ) Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP) $ 17,136 $ 16,624 $ 16,791 $ 50,700 $ 49,998 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60 % 61 % 63 % 59 % 65 % Efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) 60 % 61 % 64 % 59 % 66 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 165,926 $ 164,016 $ 157,323 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,297 ) (4,696 ) (5,893 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,131 $ 127,822 $ 119,932 Ending common shares outstanding 10,518,885 10,696,075 11,154,645 Book value per share $ 15.77 $ 15.33 $ 14.10 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.37 $ 11.95 $ 10.75



Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 165,926 $ 164,016 $ 157,323 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,297 ) (4,696 ) (5,893 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,131 $ 127,822 $ 119,932 Total Assets $ 1,753,477 $ 1,714,472 $ 1,622,593 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,297 ) (4,696 ) (5,893 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,717,682 $ 1,678,278 $ 1,585,202 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.46 % 9.57 % 9.70 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.58 % 7.62 % 7.57 %

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, return on tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity and Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.