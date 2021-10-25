US Nuclear’s Partner Grapheton Moves to Accelerate Product Development with Help of New CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear’s (OTCQB: UCLE) partner Grapheton recently hired a new CEO, Terry Lingren, to accelerate product development by raising funds and allowing founder and CTO Sam Kassegne to focus on research and development.

Sam is the creative genius behind Grapheton’s glassy carbon supercapacitor technology that can benefit us all by speeding up EV chargers, augmenting or replacing EV onboard batteries, developing a new generation of computer chips with tiny supercapacitors, and advancing treatment of neurological diseases and brain, spinal, and prosthetic cases. Mr. Lingren has significant experience raising capital, growing profitable businesses, and bringing high-tech products to market-clearing the way for rapid product development at Grapheton. Sam and Grapheton are also assisted by a scientific advisory board of 5 prestigious members specializing in fields such as bioengineering, neural technology, rehabilitative technology and medicine, microfabrication, and commercializing cutting-edge technology.

Grapheton is in several emerging industries (brain-computer interface, neural probes and devices, supercapacitors for EV charging and computer chip applications) which are clear opportunities for investors. Looking forward, Grapheton expects to have a number of income streams from these emerging industries where its patents and disruptive high-tech products and services are highly needed.

https://grapheton.com/team/

