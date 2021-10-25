Verizon lands $78M digital modernization contract with Naval District Washington

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector has been awarded a $78 million task order with Naval District Washington (NDW) through the federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle. Verizon Public Sector will serve as NDW’s technology partner, updating their Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to a hosted Internet Protocol Voice Service (IPVS) at the agency’s Indian Head, Md. facility.



“Verizon’s managed and professional services capabilities are leading the way when it comes to the federal government’s transition from legacy infrastructure to the indispensable partnership and innovative solutions Verizon delivers,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon. “This award builds on our recent wins with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Labor, and serves as another example of how Verizon is the market leader when it comes to public sector digital transformation.”

In addition to transitioning NDW to IPVS, Verizon will also be staffing crucial positions at their Regional Operations Center, which is a key part of their public safety mission. These Verizon personnel will help handle and track catastrophic events and will also staff positions critical to maintaining NDW’s regional cybersecurity accreditation. Other IT support includes Application Intrusion Detection, Network Engineering and Risk Management Framework (RMF) Validation.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

