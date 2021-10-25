TSI Moves to ORBCOMM’s Driver-Focused In-Cab Telematics Solution to Manage Cross-Border Operations

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Transportation Services Inc. (TSI), which provides high-quality truckload service between Mexico, the United States and Canada, to upgrade its fleet of trucks with ORBCOMM’s driver-focused in-cab telematics solutions. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management and operational efficiency.



A premium truckload carrier of automotive parts based in Romulus, MI, TSI is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via the ORBCOMM Platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables TSI to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps TSI improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring, feedback and coaching to correct unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance.

To further enhance productivity, communications and profitability across their fleet, TSI is using a seamless integration that links the ORBCOMM Platform’s data from its truck assets to their ICC Innovative transportation management system and workflow application. In addition, TSI is leveraging ORBCOMM’s integration with the Drivewyze® PreClear Weigh Station Bypass solution, so their drivers do not need to stop or slow down at scales, saving fuel, maintenance costs and drive time.

“TSI is an exciting competitive win for ORBCOMM, and we’re pleased to help them take their cross-border fleet operations to the next level of productivity, compliance and safety,” said Chris MacDonald, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President of Transportation Solutions. “ORBCOMM’s intuitive application puts TSI’s drivers in the center of compliance by automating hours of service calculations and makes it easy for them to interact with dispatch, improving the workflow, communications and asset utilization while they are on the road.”

“ORBCOMM conducted a very successful pilot of their in-cab solution, and we are impressed with their technology’s performance, capabilities, integrations and ease of use compared to our legacy system,” said Mike Zavislak, TSI’s Chief Financial Officer. “ORBCOMM put forth an outstanding team of industry experts covering pre-sales support to customer service, which confirmed our decision. We look forward to deploying ORBCOMM’s solution across our North America truck operations and making our drivers’ jobs easier, less stressful and more efficient.”

TSI is prepared for immediate installation of ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution on its trucks, and expects to complete the deployment in early 2022.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s advanced truck fleet management solutions, please stop by ORBCOMM’s Booth 5087 at the ATA Management Conference and Exhibition at Music City Center in Nashville, TN or visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/industries/transportation-and-distribution/truck-management.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

