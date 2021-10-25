Akari Therapeutics Announces New Data with Nomacopan from its Surface of the Eye Program

Nomacopan eyedrops reduced inflammation more than both standard treatments cyclosporin and the steroid dexamethasone in a model of allergic eye disease

Building on early clinical data in atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC), Akari is now advancing its surface of the eye program

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where complement (C5) and/or leukotriene (LTB4) systems are implicated, today announces data highlighting the potential of nomacopan in the surface of the eye in Allergy, European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

A copy of the article in Allergy, in which some of the data has been published, is available on the Akari corporate website at www.akaritx.com and at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.15128.

Professor Virginia Calder, University College of London (UCL), Institute of Ophthalmology and study author, commented, “This new data supports a clear role for leukotriene LTB4 and complement C5 in the inflammatory pathways that drive allergic eye disease and points to nomacopan eyedrops as a potentially exciting new surface of the eye treatment option. Current treatments such as steroids are limited by side effects, variable efficacy and patient comfort. The role of nomacopan in reducing specific inflammatory mediators that can be detected in tear fluid as biomarkers is an exciting and novel feature and opens up the potential for patient targeted treatment management.”

The article in Allergy summarizes a large body of work undertaken with University College of London and Moorfields Eye Hospital. The underlying work demonstrates a clear dose response effect for nomacopan. The optimal dose of nomacopan showed a greater reduction in inflammation score than cyclosporin and dexamethasone compared to control at day 10 (79% [nomacopan], 41% [cyclosporin], and 73% [dexamethasone]) in an experimental allergic eye disease model.

The improvement in inflammation seen with nomacopan in this model is likely to be in part a consequence of the increased suppression of pro-inflammatory T helper 2 (Th2), Th9 cells and cytokine IL-9 by nomacopan in comparison to cyclosporin and dexamethasone. In surface of the eye diseases, Th2 cells are recognized as the main mediators of allergic responses although other inflammatory mediators are often also involved.

This model shares many features with vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC), a difficult to treat keratinizing eye disease like AKC. Tear fluid and tissue samples of VKC patients were analyzed and patients with the active disease had a similar biomarker profile to that seen in the allergy model with raised Th cells and IL-9 as well as increased expression of C5a and BLT1 (LTB4) receptors in infiltrating cells.

This data complements Akari’s Phase I/II study in severe AKC patients where nomacopan was comfortable and well tolerated (Sanchez-Tabernero et al 2021) and where Akari is exploring further patient targeted work in keratinizing and dry eye diseases.

Akari is now collaborating on a topical mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP) program. Over half of MMP patients have a type of disease that affects the surface of the eye for which there are no approved treatments. MMP shares a similar pathology with bullous pemphigoid where Akari has initiated a Phase III study with nomacopan.

Clive Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Akari, commented, “The new surface of the eye data is an important step forward in our program and highlights the potential benefits of nomacopan’s differentiated bi-specific mode of action. Taken together with prior data this collectively points to the more severe form of these diseases as important clinical targets for nomacopan within the $6bn+ surface of the eye market.

