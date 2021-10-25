PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight to Provide Media Coverage for Wonderland, Miami

PSYC to Join Other Industry Leaders at What is Expected to be the Largest Psychedelic Medicine Event To-Date

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce the Company will be in attendance at what is being billed as “the largest psychedelic medicine event, ever,” Wonderland, Miami hosted by Microdose Psychedelic Insights (“Microdose”) at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL on November 8th and 9th.

In addition to attending the event, PSYC will be deploying its Psychedelic Spotlight media team which, pursuant to its October 18, 2021 announcement, also includes the talented team of The Psychedelic Investor, and with the intent of documenting an event that is expected to bring together some of the most notable leaders and advocates within the emerging medicinal psychedelics industry today.

Scheduled speakers for the event include Mike Tyson, Rick Doblin, Lamar Odom, and Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD to list a few. The event is also expected to focus on providing attendees with a unique experience that goes far beyond that of a standard conference and which Microdose CEO, Patrick Moher, elaborated on during a recent conversation with PSYC CEO, David Flores, on the Psychedelic Spotlight podcast.

“After nearly two years of being confined to our home offices, I am very much looking forward to attending Wonderland, Miami next month and more specifically to have an opportunity to meet face-to-face with some of the many different industry leaders and advocates I have had the privilege of connecting with over the last year and a half,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “Patrick (Moher) and the Microdose team have done a phenomenal job with setting this event up and with working with the venue and local authorities to institute protocols that are intended to encourage the health and safety of all attendees. And as a media leader for our industry, the Psychedelic Spotlight team and I are excited to cover the event from beginning to end and help demonstrate to the world that the psychedelics industry has officially arrived.”

"Psychedelic Spotlight is incredibly excited to have the opportunity to cover and attend Wonderland, Miami this year,” said Psychedelic Spotlight Media Director, Swati Sharma. “With 2020 projecting the psychedelic renaissance forward into full effect, we are ready to move beyond our screens and spend some time connecting with industry leaders and members of the psychedelic community firsthand. Holding Wonderland at the historic Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts sets the stage for an intentional space where our team will be conducting interviews and segments with some of the most exciting figures in the psychedelic space. We hope that this is just the beginning for our industry joining together on a wider scale, integrating key players in the business, scientific, advocacy and policy realms."

Please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland/miami to learn more about Wonderland, Miami and to purchase your tickets for the event. Use the code: PSYCHEDELICSPOTLIGHT to receive an exclusive 20% discount off your ticket purchase.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We contend that we are truly the right TRAC to follow.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(702) 239-1919

psyc@globaltracsolutions.com

OTCPINK: PSYC