Domain Name Registrar Market Size to Reach $1025 Billion by 2027 - CAGR: 4.7% - Straits Research

Pune, India, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global domain name registrar market is expected to reach USD$ 1,025.00 billion by 2027, with the CAGR of 4.70%.

As of January 2021, the internet concentration of the world is about 59.5%. ITU had estimated that at the end of 2019, over 51% of the global population, i.e., 4 billion people used the internet. Out of which, 92.6% accessed the internet via mobile devices.

Further, according to 2019 data, globally, nearly 72% of households in urban areas have access to the internet at home, almost twice as much as in rural areas (38%). As more users come online, businesses worldwide won’t be able to neglect the growing force of the internet. It will eventually provide impetus to the companies to register their domain names and build their business identities online.

COVID-19: A Catalyst for the Domain Name Registrar Market

Domain name registrations are at their peak, and they are increasingly used to disseminate misinformation and participate in unlawful and fraudulent operations. Surprisingly, increased coronavirus cases have accelerated the trend with an increase in cybersquatting instances.

A surge in domain name registrations has been reported by many agencies. These can be used for news/information or to promote new business opportunities. However, they are also used to spread misinformation and engage in illegal and fraudulent activities, similar to social networking platforms.





Domain Name Registrar Market by Type

Ubiquity of Generic Top-level Domains

Based on domain types, the global domain name registrar market is bifurcated into generic top-level domains and country-code top-level domains. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) introduced new generic top-level domains (gTLDs). However, a group of gTLDs, including various domains created in the early development of the domain name system, is sponsored by designated agencies and restricted to specific registrants.

According to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), 1,232 delegated gTLDs were introduced by December 2018, whereas 1,930 applications were submitted, from which 624 applications were withdrawn, and 46 applications were unapproved. However, ICANN is currently developing a program that facilitates the creation of new Internet extensions or gTLDs.





Domain Name Registrar Market by Deployment

Dominance of Cloud segment

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. On-cloud deployment offers various benefits such as flexibility, cost-efficiency, and enhanced security. Domain names on the internet are equivalent to the brand as an intangible asset of great value for personal and professional business.

The cloud-based domain offers a network-based solution that can be accessed anywhere using an internet-enabled device. Additionally, it delivers better results in terms of performance and reliability than on-premise deployment. On-cloud is largely adopted by the cloud storage industry, creative professionals, online retailers, bloggers, and others.





Domain Name Registrar Market by End-User

Enterprise Segment Generates Highest Revenue

Based on end-users, the global domain name registrar market is segmented into enterprises, non-profit organizations, and others. Domain names must be unique as they are required to map onto a unique IP number.

Currently, a well-selected domain name costs a fortune; in some well-known cases, domain names have been sold for USD 1,000,000. Many enterprises believe that establishing a presence on the World Wide Web is essential and that, it is equally essential to obtain the shortest and most memorable domain name. Domain names are the web addresses that guide customers to search a business online over the internet.





Domain Name Registrar Market by Regions

North American Supremacy Over Others

Increased internet has also increased public concern about the current system of registering and managing domain names such as familiar and easy-to-remember names. The U.S. is widely used by businesses and individuals wanting the United States association in their website. The market is one of the most popular domain names in the U.S. as it tells the identity and nature of the business. For instance, over 167,000 U.S. businesses have a ‘market’ in their domain name.

North America offers opportunities to register internet domains in all the countries with minimum requirements that vary depending on the regulations of the local registries. GoDaddy, eNom (Namecheap.com), Tucows (Hover.com), and Network Solutions are primary domain name registrars in North America. However, GoDaddy Group Inc. leads in the North American region across all domain names.





