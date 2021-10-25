Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach $161.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799351/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging in pharmaceutical industry is also propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products. The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the packaging market. Another factor driving the market growth is rising geriatric population and increasing incident of chronic conditions, pushing the demand for new and effective pharmaceutical products. The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is providing support to the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging estimated at US$98.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Plastics & Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper & Paperboards segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market. Plastics and polymers segment dominate market share, due to their easily moldable nature and ability to provide protective capabilities in a cost effective manner. Paper and paperboard is another key type of material used in packaging of pharmaceutical products, specifically for secondary and tertiary packaging purposes. The material finds use in making shrink wraps, cartons, cardboards, and boxes.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $24 Billion by 2026



The Pharmaceutical Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a major market and likely to play an active role in driving the popularity and adoption of pharmaceutical packaging solutions in the region due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support. Growth in Europe is fueled by increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging solutions by leading pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.



Glass Segment to Reach $25 Billion by 2026



Glass is a key material used in pharmaceutical packaging, primarily due to the inert nature of glass. The market for glass packaging material is expected to continue witnessing high demand drive by the increasing availability and manufacture of atmosphere-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 246 Featured)



3M Company

Amcor plc

AptarGroup, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berry Global, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

MaxQ

McKesson Corporation

Schott AG

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

WestRock Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799351/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile,

Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine

Development Spurs Demand for Packaging Products

EXHIBIT 2: Production Capacity of COVID-19 Vaccines by Company

in Millions of Doses for 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

Contract Packaging Companies Focus on Innovations Amidst the

Pandemic

Valor Glass Gains Prominence for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging

A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries

Fuel Growth kin Packaging Market

Primary Packaging Solutions Lead the Market

Plastics & Polymers: The Preferred Material for Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Plastic Bottles Represent Leading Product Type in Pharma

Packaging Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for

Packaging Solutions

EXHIBIT 4: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma

Packaging Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2019, 2022 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in

Packaging and Delivery Techniques

EXHIBIT 6: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for

Pharma Packaging Makers

EXHIBIT 7: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):

2020E

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 11: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for

Packaging Manufacturers

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity

EXHIBIT 12: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging

Market

With Emerging Economies Becoming Hubs of Pharma Manufacturing

Activity, Growth Potential in Store for Pharma Packaging

Companies

Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store

Increased Demand for Novel Glass Variants for Packaging Vaccines

Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled

Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction

Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities

Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type

Glass Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for

Pharma Companies

Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery

Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of

Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector

Concerns over Sustainability of Plastic Brings to Light the

Importance of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs

SCHOTT Offers syriQ BioPure® and SCHOTT TOPPAC® Syringes

Corning Creates Boron-Free Valor® Glass

VIALEX? Technology: An Innovative Glass Vial

Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass

Packaging Manufacturers

Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of

Glass Flakes

Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Novel Packaging

Solutions

EXHIBIT 13: Parenteral Packaging Market by Product (in %) for

2020E

Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance

Supports Growth

R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible

Packaging

EXHIBIT 14: Global Flexible Packaging Market by End-Use (in %)

for 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market Breakdown

by End-Use (in %): 2020

Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Makes Widespread Use of Caps

and Closures

Self-Administration Drug Delivery Devices Fuel Market Growth

Small Batch Productions Find Favor in Pharma Industry

Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical

Packaging Applications

Rising Demand for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Solutions

in Pharma Industry

Demand Continues to Grow for Ready-to-Use Packaging Systems

Labeling & Serialization Benefits from Increased Focus on

Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting

Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

Tamper-Proof Packaging Gains Prominence in Pharmaceutical Industry

Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Boosts Market

Prospects

Smart Pharma Packaging Solutions Influence Market Prospects

Digitization Facilitates Transformation Pharmaceutical

Packaging Space

AI and Data: Role in Inspection and Minimizing Non-Compliance

for Pharma Packaging Sector

Blockchain Comes into Spotlight to Fight Counterfeiting of Drugs

Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive Growth in

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Intelligent Pharmaceutical Packaging Focus on Improving User

Experience

A New Hybrid Material for Packaging COVID-19 Vaccines and Other

Biologics: Combining the Best of Glass and Plastic

Sustainable Packaging: An Important Consideration for Pharma

Packaging Companies

Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate

Counterfeit Products Influence Market Development



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics &

Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastics & Polymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics & Polymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper &

Paperboards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboards by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Bottles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Plastic Bottles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Bottles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Parenteral

Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Parenteral Containers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Parenteral Containers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Caps & Closures

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Caps & Closures by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Caps & Closures by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Blister Packs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Blister Packs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Blister Packs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Labels &

Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Labels & Accessories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Labels & Accessories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Fillable

Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pre-Fillable Syringes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Fillable Syringes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Fillable

Inhalers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Pre-Fillable Inhalers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Fillable Inhalers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Contract Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Pharmacy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Institutional

Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Institutional Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Institutional Pharmacy

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in the US: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper &

Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by

Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass,

Metals and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastics &

Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral

Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels &

Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by

Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps &

Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable

Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures,

Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes,

Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract

Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by

End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing,

Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing, Retail

Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper &

Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass,

Metals and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals and

Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral

Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels &

Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps &

Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable

Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures,

Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes,

Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract

Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract

Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing, Retail

Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper &

Paperboards, Glass, Metals and Other Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by

Material - Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass,

Metals and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals and

Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral

Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels &

Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by

Product Type - Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps &

Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable

Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures,

Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes,

Pre-Fillable Inhalers and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Packaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract

Manufacturing, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Packaging by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________