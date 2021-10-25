Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799136/?utm_source=GNW
Repetitive activities like posting on social media platforms and email marketing are being increasingly automated, as it offers businesses dual benefits. A successful marketing automation strategy would also aim at reducing the number of customer friction points. Lead nurturing, personalized email marketing, campaign management, CRM integration, forms & landing pages, lead scoring, lead management and social media management are the important features of marketing automation. Growth in the global is set to be driven by rise of digital advertising, growing usage of the Internet and other technologies, and surging popularity of social media networks. Companies are increasingly relying on the digital media marketing techniques such as search engine marketing, social media marketing, online advertising and mobile advertising while continuing to engage in traditional channels to gain benefits of both the worlds. Ensuring that the brand stands available, relevant and consistent on social media is difficult for various companies. In addition, organizations are required to regularly update blogs and information while tracking trends, measuring effectiveness of social efforts and engaging with customers. These issues have paved way for social media automation solutions that allow companies to realize the power of marketing automation along with social media to drive gains.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Marketing Automation market. Cloud-based tools allow marketers to gain more control over their marketing and business content. These tools allow for the proper implementation of strategies independently without the need to rely on other departments.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $898.4 Million by 2026
The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$898.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$989.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. In the US, the COVID-19 pandemic onset led to a significant impact on digital advertising during the early part of 2020. However, in the second half of the year, the holiday season and ad spend by political parties aided in compensating for the losses registered earlier in the year. Digital ad spend therefore increased at a double-digit rate for the year. The increase in online shopping, home deliveries, and connected TV helped maintain the market`s growth. Thriving economies, growing employment opportunities, rising income levels, continuous development of cellular markets, rising 4G penetrations, and increasing spending power in major countries are driving growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region.
