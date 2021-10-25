Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marketing Automation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799136/?utm_source=GNW

Repetitive activities like posting on social media platforms and email marketing are being increasingly automated, as it offers businesses dual benefits. A successful marketing automation strategy would also aim at reducing the number of customer friction points. Lead nurturing, personalized email marketing, campaign management, CRM integration, forms & landing pages, lead scoring, lead management and social media management are the important features of marketing automation. Growth in the global is set to be driven by rise of digital advertising, growing usage of the Internet and other technologies, and surging popularity of social media networks. Companies are increasingly relying on the digital media marketing techniques such as search engine marketing, social media marketing, online advertising and mobile advertising while continuing to engage in traditional channels to gain benefits of both the worlds. Ensuring that the brand stands available, relevant and consistent on social media is difficult for various companies. In addition, organizations are required to regularly update blogs and information while tracking trends, measuring effectiveness of social efforts and engaging with customers. These issues have paved way for social media automation solutions that allow companies to realize the power of marketing automation along with social media to drive gains.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Marketing Automation market. Cloud-based tools allow marketers to gain more control over their marketing and business content. These tools allow for the proper implementation of strategies independently without the need to rely on other departments.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $898.4 Million by 2026



The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.31% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$898.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$989.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. In the US, the COVID-19 pandemic onset led to a significant impact on digital advertising during the early part of 2020. However, in the second half of the year, the holiday season and ad spend by political parties aided in compensating for the losses registered earlier in the year. Digital ad spend therefore increased at a double-digit rate for the year. The increase in online shopping, home deliveries, and connected TV helped maintain the market`s growth. Thriving economies, growing employment opportunities, rising income levels, continuous development of cellular markets, rising 4G penetrations, and increasing spending power in major countries are driving growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region.

Select Competitors (Total 252 Featured)



Acoustic, L.P.

ActiveCampaign, LLC

Act-On Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

HubSpot, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Keap

Klaviyo Inc.

Marketo Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Omnisend, LLC

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SugarCRM

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc.

Thryv, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799136/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Digital Advertising Provides the Cornerstone for the

Growth of Marketing Automation Strategies

EXHIBIT 1: As Digital Marketing Becomes Mainstream, Marketing

Automation Technologies Will Grow in Importance &

Indispensability: Global Opportunity for Digital Advertising

and Marketing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,

and 2026

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

How Marketing & Advertising Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 6: Global Advertising, Media & Broadcasting Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Pushed by the Pandemic to Survive, Companies Scramble to Expand

Online Presence

EXHIBIT 7: Rise in Registered Domain Names Validates the

Ongoing Shift to Digital Platforms to Build Brand Visibility &

Equity: Global Market for Domain Names (In Millions of

Cumulative Number of Registered Domain Names) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence

Marketing Automation - Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Social Media Marketing Becomes Mainstream, the Time is Ripe

for Adopting Automation Technology Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions) As

of April 2020

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the

Business Case for Marketing Automation

EXHIBIT 9: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

e-Commerce Vendors Step Up Adoption of Email Automation

Technology & Solutions

EXHIBIT 12: The Sheer Size of Email Users Makes Email Marketing

a Potent Marketing Outreach Strategy: Global Number of E-Mail

Users (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with

Cutting Edge IVR Solutions

Customer Service Automation is the First Step Towards Shaping

Brand Experiences

Automated Telemarketing Gains in Favor

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare

Industry

Prescription Refills Through IVR Gains Prominence in the

Competitive Pharmaceutical Retail Market

Big Data?s Role in Marketing Automation Gets Bigger

Chatbots or Virtual Assistants Rise Tall Over the Horizon

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize

Customer Experiences

Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence as

Businesses Increasingly Reach Out Customers Via Digital

Channels

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust

Opportunities for Mobile Marketing Automation



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Discrete

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Discrete Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Discrete Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Automation

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Marketing Automation

by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Marketing Automation by

End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Marketing Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for IT &

Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Marketing Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Marketing

Automation by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Marketing Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail,

Discrete Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Marketing

Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Discrete Manufacturing,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Marketing

Automation by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Marketing

Automation by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea



