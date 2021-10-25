Houseworks Announces Acquisition of Atlantic Homelife Senior Care, a Leading Private Home Care Provider Serving New Hampshire and Maine

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HouseWorks, one of the nation’s largest independent home care companies, announced today that it has acquired Atlantic Homelife Senior Care, LLC, one of the leading private home care providers serving Seacoast New Hampshire and Southern Maine.

The company’s acquisition of Atlantic Homelife expands HouseWorks’ existing footprint in New Hampshire and builds upon HouseWorks’ current presence in the state through its home care company Extended Family, which was acquired in 2019. The combination of Atlantic Homelife and Extended Family will create one of the largest and most experienced private home care companies in the region.

Michael Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks, said: “We are excited to welcome Atlantic Homelife and its experienced staff and talented group of Caregivers to the HouseWorks family of companies. They are well respected and have a strong reputation for providing high-quality, personalized care to their clients. By joining together Atlantic Homelife and Extended Family, two of the highest quality independent home care companies in New Hampshire and Southern Maine, we will be able to maximize our operations for the greater good of our clients and Caregivers.”

The acquisition is part of HouseWorks’ continued strategy to acquire in-home service providers that share its values and commitment to quality both within and outside its geographic footprint. Atlantic Homelife, headquartered in Dover, NH, has been providing high-quality in-home care since 2011 and is led by its Founder Martha Berk, a Registered Nurse, who will continue to lead the company following the closing.