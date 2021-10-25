Conduent Enhancements to HSP Core Claims Administration Solution Help Payers Maximize Value through Business Process as a Service Infrastructure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced new and important updates to its comprehensive HSP Core Claims Administration solution for healthcare payers and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). The latest enhancements will better enable payers and TPAs to accelerate the pace of digital transformation with Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) models that deliver greater operational flexibility and efficiency while supporting member engagement initiatives.



Updates to Conduent’s HSP core claims administration technology deliver increased support for omnichannel communications that enable payers and TPAs to drive consumerism and make data on member and provider portals more accessible to individuals with disabilities. New utilities also transform HSP data into the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) R4 format to promote transparent information sharing across the healthcare ecosystem and improve compliance with Interoperability and Patient Access final rule requirements.

Refinements to Conduent’s HSP platform also enable payers and TPAs to more easily configure new or to expand existing services lines—including Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid.

“Ongoing investment in our core claims administration system will allow us to help our clients meet the expectations of their members, employers and healthcare providers for convenient service and easy access to information. Healthcare payers are working overtime to drive operational efficiency and maximize ROI and our focus on enhancing BPaaS capabilities will deliver the value they seek,” said Sheila Curr, President, Global Head of Commercial Healthcare at Conduent.

Conduent Healthcare solutions are designed to help health plans reduce operational costs by as much as 30 percent. Conduent’s end-to-end BPaaS solutions for payers span member engagement, network management, care management and claims management. More information about Conduent Healthcare solutions can be found here.

