Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2026

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. Remarketing & Value Recovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the De-Manufacturing & Recycling segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
A host of factors are expected to boost the prospects for ITAD services market in the coming years. ITAD services market typically stands to gain from massive installed base of IT systems such as computers and servers; growing adoption of advanced technologies and concepts such as cloud computing and BYOD; fast evolving role of IoT; and shift towards Industry 4.0 & `Smart Factory` environments. At the same time, factors such as environmental concerns and regulatory issues pertaining to IT assets disposal, and data security regulations such as GDPR will have a strong bearing on future growth of the ITAD services market. In post COVID-19 period, enterprises will be more willing to leverage ITAD services such as recovery, recycling, data destruction or data sanitization, to manage the waste disposal, restrict the risk of data loss, and the subsequent financial losses, thus giving impetus to ITAD services market. Rising demand for refurbished/used IT equipment and rapidly evolving data security concerns with discarded IT equipment, also favor long-term growth in the ITAD services market.
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026
Data destruction and data sanitization remains the largest service segment within the ITAD services market. There have been noteworthy developments in data destruction and data sanitization domains in recent years, some of which include new standards for media sanitization, emergence of diverse data storage devices, dedicated sanitized commands for data destruction, adoption of cryptographic erase method, and relevance of one-pass overwrite. In the global Data Destruction/Data Sanitization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$685.3 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)
- Apto Solutions, Inc.
- Asset Management Ireland Ltd.
- Dell Technologies
- EOL IT Services Ltd.
- Exit Technologies
- Gigacycle Ltd.
- GreenTek Reman Pvt. Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- ICEX Ltd.
- Ingram Micro
- Iron Mountain Incorporated
- ITRenew, Inc.
- LifeSpan International, Inc.
- Maxicom Inc.
- MultiTek, LLC
- Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.
- TBS Industries Inc.
- Tes-Amm India Pvt. Ltd.
- Tes-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd.
- Wisetek Solutions, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
IT Asset Management Industry from the Pandemic Lens
Asset Storage & Relocation Services Gain Traction
IT Asset Disposition Players to Gain from Delayed Projects &
Pent-Up Demand in 2021
ITAD Vendors Innovate with Disposal Box Programs
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 2: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Computers/
Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage
Devices, and Other Asset Types
COVID-19-Led New Normal Holds Major Implications for IT Asset
Disposition Strategy
Analysis by Service Type
Data Destruction & Data Sanitization: Largest Service Segment
EXHIBIT 3: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Service (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Remarketing & Value
Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics, and
Other Services
Remarketing & Value Recovery Services Remain Highly Relevant
Robust Demand for ITAD De-Manufacturing & Recycling Services
Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Gain Traction
BFSI, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment: Major End-Users
Presenting Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 4: World IT Asset Disposition Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions, and Other End-Uses
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Generators,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 5: World IT Asset Disposition Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: Global IT Asset Disposition Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways
to Deal with COVID-19
With Impact of COVID-19 Waning Gradually, IT Asset Disposition
Companies Get Back to Business
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ongoing Drive towards Digital Transformation Instigates
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 7: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
Large Installed Base of IT Assets & Sustained Investments on IT
Devices Augurs Well
Quicker Obsolescence of IT Devices & Resulting E-Waste Volumes
Amplify the Need for ITAD
EXHIBIT 8: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select IT Products
Data Security Concerns associated with Discarded IT Equipment
Build Robust Momentum
Critical Importance of IT Asset Management in Modern Enterprise
Environments Points Towards Progressive Adoption of ITAD
Services
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 10: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 11: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Widespread Adoption of Cloud Computing Elevates Prospects for ITAD
EXHIBIT 12: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$
Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 13: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of
Large, Medium and Small Businesses
Rise of Cloud Data Center Spurs the Demand for ITAD Services
EXHIBIT 14: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
With BYOD Evolving into Mainstream Enterprise Concept,
Opportunities Galore for ITAD Services Market
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Smartphone Nurtures BYOD Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 15: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 16: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):
2018 & 2025
EXHIBIT 17: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users
as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
Growing Use of Recyclable Materials in Making IT Devices Augurs
Well for ITAD Market
Involvement of Device Manufacturers & Retailers Boosts Market
Prospects
Ongoing Trade Wars to Impact the ITAD Market
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of ITAD Services Market
Transit Challenges
Material & Process Level Challenges
Smaller & Thinner IT Devices Amplify the Complexity
Low Awareness Levels Thwart Industry Efforts
Low Commodity Price Values: A Major Challenge
Pandemic Led Changing IT Landscape Throws Challenges for ITAD
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Remarketing &
Value Recovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Remarketing & Value Recovery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Remarketing & Value
Recovery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for De-Manufacturing &
Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for De-Manufacturing & Recycling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for De-Manufacturing &
Recycling by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Data
Destruction/Data Sanitization by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Computers/Laptops
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Computers/Laptops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Computers/Laptops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mobile Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Mobile Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Servers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Servers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Servers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Peripherals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Peripherals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Peripherals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Storage Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Storage Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Storage Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Asset Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Asset Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Asset Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 12-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Educational
Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Educational Institutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: World 12-Year Perspective for Educational
Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 18: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer
Electronic Products in the US
EXHIBIT 19: Volume of Electronic Scrap Collection in the US in
Million Pounds for the Years 2016 & 2022F
High Smartphone Penetration Provides Opportunities for ITAD
EXHIBIT 20: Average Lifespan of Smartphones in the United States
Companies Focus on E-Waste and IT Asset Disposition Management
Market Analytics
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,
De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &
Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile
Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,
Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: USA Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,
Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,
De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,
De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile
Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices,
Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,
Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,
De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &
Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile
Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers,
Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Asset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Servers, Peripherals,
Storage Devices and Other Asset Types for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media &
Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Educational
Institutions and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by End-Use - IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government, Educational Institutions and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Healthcare,
Government, Educational Institutions and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery,
De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data
Sanitization, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics and
Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)
by Service - Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing &
Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics
Management & Reverse Logistics and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 12-Year Perspective for IT Asset Disposition
(ITAD) by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Remarketing & Value Recovery, De-Manufacturing & Recycling,
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management &
Reverse Logistics and Other Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for IT Asset
Disposition (ITAD) by Asset Type - Computers/Laptops, Mobile
Devices, Servers, Peripherals, Storage Devices and Other Asset
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
