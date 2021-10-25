Single-Arm Medical Pendant Market Predicted to Attain $516 Million by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global single-arm medical pendant market generated $278 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $516 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, surge in endoscopic procedures, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global single-arm medical pendant market. However, high cost of pendant systems and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. Contrarily, surge in number of surgical procedures presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2683

Impact of Covid-19 on Single-Arm Medical Pendant Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the healthcare system due to nationwide lockdown and disrupted the supply chain. There were limitations and bans on medical procedures and selected surgeries. These restrictions reduced the demand for single-arm medical pendants.

Moreover, single-arm medical pendant manufacturing companies faced issues such as production at full capacity, in-person product demonstrations, and conferences due to restriction on social gathering.

Lockdown in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China delayed the production and shipments of single-arm medical pendant products. This hampered the overall revenue of the global market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Single-arm Medical Pendant Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2683?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global single-arm medical pendant market based on application, type, end user, and region.

Based on application, the surgery segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the intensive care unit (ICU) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the fixed medical pendant segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global single-arm medical pendant market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the movable medical pendant segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2683

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global single-arm medical pendant market analyzed in the research include Elektra Hellas S.A., HIPAC, Starkstrom Ltd., Unicorn Medicals, Brandon Medical Company Ltd, BeaconmedÆS, Ondal Medical Systems, Shanghai Pax Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Megasan Medika, and Tedisel Medical S.L.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/single-arm-medical-pendant-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.