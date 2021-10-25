At Rising 47.5% CAGR, IoT Blockchain Market Size Will Grow Over USD 2,540.5 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Blockchain IoT Market By Offering (Infrastructure Provider, Software, and Hardware), By Application (Data Security, Asset Tracking & Management, Data Communication/Sharing, Smart Contracts, and Others), By End User (Healthcare, Smart City, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utility, Retail, Building Management, Wearable & Mobile Devices, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the report, the global blockchain IoT market in 2020 was close to USD 269.2 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 47.5% and is anticipated to touch USD 2,540.5 Million by 2026.”

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Overview

Blockchain IoT is an emerging field that is used to secure the confidential data of industries. This novel technology does not permit accession to the data from any third-party sources. The increasing penetration of blockchain and IoT in various businesses & industries is attributed to the generation and secure storage of huge amounts of confidential data, thereby likely to escalate the global blockchain IoT market growth at a splendid rate. Moreover, highly supportive regulations & policies set by governments in favor of blockchain and IoT technology are likely to generate multiple business opportunities for the industries operating in the blockchain IoT market.

The global blockchain IoT market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire global blockchain IoT market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of value (USD Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

Industry Major Market Players

Amazon.com Inc.

IBM Corporation

Filament

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Ethereum Foundation

R3

Intel Corporation

KrypC

The Linux Foundation

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Growth Factors

By offering, the hardware segment in the global blockchain IoT market will witness considerable growth during 2020–2026

Blockchain, using its technology protocol, allows a secure exchange of data within a specific network of multiple parties. The data sharing process does not involve any sort of intermediates. The network participants intercommunicate with encrypted identities and peer-to-peer connections. Each data transaction is added to the immutable list of transactions and the data is accessible to all the participants within the network. Blockchain hardware, with the strong support of IoT, transfers data from a secure source to the cloud network. Therefore, the extensive importance of hardware in secure data transactions is flourishing its demand in the global blockchain IoT market.

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 269.2 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 2,540.5 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 47.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, Filament, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Ethereum Foundation, R3, and Others Segments Covered Offerings, Applications, End-Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Segmentation

The global blockchain IoT market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global blockchain IoT industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different offerings, applications, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to rule the global blockchain IoT market during the study timeframe

In 2020, North America held the major share of the global blockchain IoT market, as the region is a primary adopter of blockchain technology. In North America, the US captured the major share of the regional blockchain IoT market. The key factors prompting the dominance of the North America blockchain IoT market during the forecast period are the region has been rapidly adopting the latest and innovative technologies compared to other regions, and most of the key blockchain IoT-based industries are established in North America.

This report segments the global blockchain IoT market as follows:

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Offering Segmentation Analysis

Infrastructure provider

Software

Hardware

Global Blockchain IoT Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Data security

Asset tracking and management

Data communication/sharing

Smart contracts

Others (Workforce Management and Real-Time Workforce Tracking)

Global Blockchain IoT Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Healthcare

Smart city

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utility

Retail

Building management

Wearable and mobile devices

Others (mining, construction, agriculture, food, real estate, and pharmaceuticals)

